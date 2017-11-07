Carrie and Miranda together again! Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon reunited at a screening of Michael Patrick King’s Amazon’s pilot Love You More on Sunday, November 5.

“Last night I attended the screening of #MichaelPatrickKing and Bridget Everett’s new Amazon pilot ‘Love You More’ and I couldn’t have loved it any more. It’s perfection,” Nixon, 51, captioned a photo with Parker, King and comedian Bridget Everett.

King was an executive producer on the Sex and the City series, which aired on HBO from 1999 to 2004, and both Sex and the City films. Everett also made a cameo as the “drunk party girl” in the first movie.

Nixon continued: “Exactly the show we need now—funny, sexy, outrageous, painful and REAL REAL REAL (with the occasional musical number thrown in 🙂 ). It starts streaming on Amazon on Nov 10. Tune in and celebrate in ALL that is @bridgeteverett.”

Parker, 52, and Nixon’s reunion comes a little over a month after the Divorce actress confirmed a third Sex and the City film is no longer in the works. SATC alum Willie Garson suggested fellow costar Kim Cattrall was to blame for the movie not happening when he retweeted a DailyMail report that called out Cattrall’s alleged “outrageous demands.”

The Golden Globe winner, 61, responded to the rumors on Twitter. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [s–t] storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film …. & that was back in 2016,” Cattrall tweeted at the time.

She went on to tell her side of the story on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories on October 2. “And now, now at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” the Mannequin actress said. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

Kristin Davis, meanwhile, says she’s not ready to give up on the project yet. “Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great,” she told E! News at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in L.A. on October 25. “I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it.”

