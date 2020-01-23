She’s such a Carrie. Sarah Jessica Parker weighed in on one of Sex and the City‘s biggest questions — Team Big or Team Aidan? — and her answer mirrored her character, Carrie Bradshaw’s feelings throughout the show.

“As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position,” Parker, 54, said on the Wednesday, January 22, episode of “The Bradshaw Boys” podcast. “There is a very quick and simple answer: You have to be Team Big or Team John [Corbett].”

She added, “I guess, only because you can’t tell a story that long and not in the most conventional way kind of root for that ending. And I love Chris Noth [Big] so much, and it felt wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick [King].”

The sex columnist’s on-again, off-again relationship with wealthy businessman John James Preston a.k.a. Mr. Big was chronicled throughout the HBO series. Later, Carrie falls for furniture builder Aidan and the couple get engaged before splitting. In the 2008 Sex and the City film, Big and Carrie finally tie the knot but Aidan returns in the film’s 2010 sequel as a potential romantic threat when he and Carrie share a kiss.

Parker explained that, just like Carrie, she has a soft spot for Aidan despite believing that the character belongs with Big.

“I loved [Corbett’s] Aidan,” she said. “The best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it too. So I feel like I got both teams. Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big, but it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that.”

Although the Divorce alum portrayed Carrie, who was constantly bouncing between love interests, Parker’s sights have been set on just one man — her husband, Matthew Broderick, since they first met in 1991. The couple married six years later at a Lower East Side synagogue in May 1997. They are the parents of 17-year-old son James, and 10-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha.

Parker shared her secret for keeping her marriage to Broderick, 57, strong after all these years in an interview with Us Weekly in September 2019.

“We’ve grown,” she explained at the time. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”