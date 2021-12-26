Beyond her wildest dreams. After 2010’s Sex and the City 2 was panned by critics, and Kim Cattrall made it clear she didn’t intend to ever play Samantha again, Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t expect to slip into Carrie Bradshaw’s Manolo Blahniks for another strut through Manhattan.

“We’re very aware of the good fortune that surrounds just this effort this time,” Parker, 56, said in a roundtable for the revival series And Just Like That, released by HBO Max on Sunday, December 26.

In the nearly five-minute video, the star was joined by Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda Hobbs) and Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) for a conversation about returning as the iconic gal pals after 10 years away.

“You can never go home again. Except very occasionally, you actually can,” Nixon, 55, added. “This amazing thing that happened in your life, 25 years ago…”

As the Ratched star trailed off, Parker’s eyes filled with tears. “To be together is really, like, great,” the Hocus Pocus actress said.

Davis, 56, added, “You never get to work with people this long, in this way, in this depth.”

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Parker tearfully admitted.

Sex and the City debuted on HBO in June 1998 and ran for six seasons, during which it was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards (of which it won seven). After the 2004 series finale, the cast returned in 2008 for the first SATC movie, which earned over $415 at the global box office. Two years later, Sex and the City 2 was panned by critics and earned $294 million at the box office. That was the last fans heard from Carrie and the girls — until And Just Like That premiered in December 2021 on HBO Max.

AJLT follows the SATC women through a different chapter of life, and the stars are in a different chapter of their careers too. Davis and Nixon have taken on more behind-the-scenes responsibilities.

“There is so much that went into this endeavor,” the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe designer noted. “Cynthia and Kristin are executive producers now, and Cynthia is directing.”

While the new director said the cast and crew “could not have been more supportive,” Davis explained that Nixon had more insight than most directors.

“It is such a unique thing to have Cynthia,” the Holiday in the Wild star explained. “You’ve been in it with us for so long, and you know the fabric. You know everything about it, right? So that when you do say something to us, it’s so fascinating. It has more weight.”

Davis continued, “Also, just to listen to her call cut when she’s in the scene with you, that’s special.” All of the actresses chuckled over the unusual circumstance.

The Barnard College alum stepped behind the camera for episode six, which will be the first episode to air in 2022.

The video comes nearly a week after the three women reacted to sexual assault allegations against costar Chris Noth. His character, Mr. Big, was killed off the revival in the first episode.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” a message shared to all three of the stars’ Instagram Stories on December 20 read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

New episodes of And Just Like That release on HBO Max Thursdays.