Sex and the City fans are eagerly waiting the return of And Just Like That, but Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son, James Wilkie, is not among them.

The 20-year-old revealed on Thursday, June 15, that he hasn’t gotten very far in the Max dramedy, which premiered in December 2021. “I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, because I haven’t watched the original,” James told Entertainment Tonight. “It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it’s accessible.”

Parker, 58, and husband Matthew Broderick welcomed James in 2002, four years after SATC premiered on HBO. “I guess it’s kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid,” James quipped. “But now I don’t really have an excuse.”

One might assume that James has avoided the series because of its sexual content, but the Brown University student said that’s not actually the case. “People ask like, ‘Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s, like, a lot of [risqué] scenes.’ That’s not that big of a deal for me,” he told ET. “I think I just was a little too young before.”

Parker — who also shares twins Marion and Tabitha, 13, with Broderick, 61 — hasn’t shared her thoughts about her kids watching SATC, but her costar Kristin Davis has said that she plans to use the show as a resource once her daughter is old enough.

“Now that she’s older and now that she’s getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I’m very controlling … I’m thinking I’m going to use it as a teaching tool,” the Bad Teacher alum, 58, explained during a January 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I’m a single mom, it’s super important … gotta keep them talking. You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing … for later.”

The Holiday in the Wild actress adopted daughter Gemma, 11, and son Wilson, 5, in 2011 and 2018, respectively. Earlier this month, Davis opened up about the mom guilt she felt while leaving her kids at home in California while she filmed AJLT in New York.

“I didn’t want to take them out of school because my daughter had just started middle school,” the Colorado native told Haute Living Los Angeles in an interview published on Wednesday, June 14. “My plan was to maybe bring them out or, you know, skip a weekend here and there, but my 5-year-old was not having it. He was mad. So, I had to come back every weekend because I just felt so guilty. But this is what happens with trying to find a work-life balance.”

Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres on Max Thursday, June 22.