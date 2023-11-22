Sarah Paulson has Meredith Marks to thank for helping her prepare for her Broadway return.

The actress, 48, will be returning to the Great White Way later this month after more than a decade. While discussing her commitment to Broadway’s upcoming play Appropriate, Paulson revealed the unusual way The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City helped her.

“I work with a woman named Julia Crockett who helps me physically transform into some people,” Paulson explained on Tuesday, November 21, while appearing on The View. “I’ve played a lot of real people and I need to approximate some physical communication to an audience — a visual image that reminds them of the person.”

Paulson turned to Bravo as inspiration, which turned out to be the right decision.

Related: These Celebs Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

“So, I’ve been watching Chimp Empire on Netflix and I’ve been watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” she noted. “There’s one character named — she’s not an actress, she’s a character on this show, she’s a person, I guess — Meredith Marks and she has a particular intensity that I have decided to abscond with and tried to turn some of that energy into this person I’m playing.”

From taking baths while filming to her willingness to bring up “rumors” at a cast dinner, Marks, 51, has cemented herself as one of the most iconic Housewives in Bravo history. So it comes as no surprise that Bravo superfan Paulson would pull from Marks’ personality for a dramatic role.

In addition to loving RHOSLC, Paulson previously said there was another specific Housewife she was hoping to play after watching her for years on screen.

Related: Celebrities Reveal Which Stars They Want to Play Them Onscreen in a Biopic Playing a legend! While many celebrities had iconic career milestones through the years, it can be an impressive feat to see such accomplishments recreated on the big screen. Celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber and Hillary Clinton are among the few who already have casting ideas in mind, though no films have officially been […]

“I just want to play Vicki [Gunvalson]. Vicki is a very fascinating person to me,” she told Andy Cohen on his radio show SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in August 2022 about The Real Housewives of Orange County alum.

Paulson also put her appreciation for the network to the test while filming a “Lie Detector Test” video for Vanity Fair in 2019. At the time, Paulson noted that she would love to join The Real Housewives of New York City franchise if her acting career didn’t work out, saying, “New York is my No. 1. It’s my OG, as the kids say.”

Related: Stars Who Love Watching Reality TV Whether it’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Bachelor, stars really are just like Us – they can’t get enough of reality TV. For Rihanna, Vanderpump Rules is the perfect watch after a long day. During the coronavirus pandemic, the singer admitted she was obsessed with the drama. “I’ve never made a secret of my love for reality TV and, during lockdown, […]

The Emmy winner went on to praise the Housewives legacy. “I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself,” Paulson added. “So I think it will survive without [Bethenny Frankel], yes. Although I, personally, will miss her. I’d like them to bring back Jill Zarin, though, personally.”

Bravo viewers will be able to see Marks’ influence on Paulson’s role when Appropriate makes its debut on November 29. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play follows the Lafayette family as they return to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate.