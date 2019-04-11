Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Wednesday, April 10, episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

The end of Emison? Not so fast. During the latest episode of the Pretty Little Liars spinoff, fans of the original series finally got some closure in Emily and Alison’s relationship. After ignoring Emily’s calls, Alison (Sasha Pieterse) finally opened up to Mona (Janel Parrish) about what was really going on at home.

“I convinced myself that I came here with a clean slate, that I could prove to Emily that I could live a trustworthy life, maybe win her back,” Alison told her old friend. “But I realize the truth is, it was just too hard to be there, close to her, knowing that we wouldn’t be together.”

With that, she signed the divorce papers that Emily had mailed her. While Shay Mitchell did not appear in the episode, her signature was already on the document. While there’s no word on the custody of the twins, the divorce alone caused quite the uproar among fans. Not only had they been shipping Emison from the beginning, but many claimed both Pieterse and creator I. Marlene King had misled them in interviews ahead of the show’s premiere.

“Her plan is to become a professor and then go back and teach at Hollis so she can be close to her family,” Pieterse, 23, told Us Weekly in February. King, 56, added, “We wanted to make sure that we dealt with that story line in a truthful way, regarding their history and where we last left them. It’s a story line that Alison embraces over several episodes. … Sasha and I talked about how important it was to stay true to where we left them and where they’re going to go. Some fans won’t be happy with us but I think most will be.”

After the episode, one fan tweeted that, while they love Pieterse, “We have the right to ask her why she has lied to us.” The Honor List star quickly denied lying. “No lying. I simply said what I believe. I trust Marlene and her vision. Alison will always love Emily and she will always love and be the best mom she can be to their girls. Emily is struggling with Alison’s past & Alison is trying to be a better person to fix their relationship,” she wrote. “They’ll always be connected and Ali will always be trying.”

In another thread, the Dancing With the Stars vet responded to fans who brought up the importance of having LGBTQ representation on the series.

“You can’t understand and treasure joy without experiencing a little pain,” she wrote. “Life isn’t perfect and that’s what’s being represented here. Their love is real, but it’s complicated. Representation isn’t being forsaken but rather explained. I’m choosing to believe Mar’s beautiful storytelling and thought process. I’m not writing the show but I am playing Ali the best I know how with those intentions. Also, all of our ships on PLL had happy endings but not without trouble in between. This is a continuation of Ali & Em so there’s always more to this story.”

She also gave hope for the future. When a fan tweeted, “Emison are forever, meant to be,” Pieterse responded, “Right?! Patience.”

Additionally, King defended herself. When one follower asked for an explanation, the executive producer wrote, “If you have an opportunity to watch the show it is explained truthfully and respectfully. It does mean the end of Emison. It’s a chapter of discovery.”

The writer later pointed out to one viewer that she herself is married to a woman and “gay people, like straight people, go through ups and downs.”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs on Freeform Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

