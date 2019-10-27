



Jason Momoa made the most of his surprise appearance during the Saturday, October 26, episode of Saturday Night Live — with host and musical guest Chance the Rapper.

Surprise Guest

Momoa shocked the crowd when he appeared as a defendant on First Impressions Court, with Chance as the judge. The Game of Thrones alum subsequently ripped open his shirt and danced around, much to the delight of the audience. He and the host even got tickled at one point and shared an impromptu giggle.

Proud Dad

Chance used his monologue to rap about all the second-best things he prefers since his hometown, Chicago, is called The Second City. Kyle Mooney joined him as they listed Angel over Buffy, the Vampire Slayer and other examples. The musician concluded with a gushing line about his brood. “I love my wife [Kirsten Corley] and my family is true / A month ago we welcomed daughter No. 2 [Marli],” he raved with a huge smile.

The rapper later honored his 4-year-old daughter, Kensli, when he played a video of her singing before his performance of “Zanies and Fools.”

Bringing the Heat

Momoa, again sans shirt, returned to introduce Chance’s second song of the night with Megan Thee Stallion: “Hot Shower.”

Hangry

A teen, played by Chance, brought his friends home after school for a snack. As he rifled through the cabinet, he informed them that his parents were no longer strict, as the group noticed several suspicious things around the house. It was nothing that the perfect treat couldn’t fix, though.

War Games

Chance was a confused sports reporter tasked with detailing a video game competition in this sketch. He hilariously kept referring to League of Legends as League of Legos and only grew more flustered as his segment continued.

Risky Flight

Cecily Strong and Chance portrayed a couple of strangers attempting to flirt at an upscale lounge. They even took flight, which led to lots of theatrics and plenty of broken items. However, their love connection was not meant to be, leading Strong to display a winning bit of physical comedy.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.