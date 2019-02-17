Saturday Night Live host Don Cheadle proved he is as suave as ever during the Saturday, February 16, episode, which featured musical guest Gary Clark Jr. The actor was also unafraid to put his goofy side on display.

Dance Fight

Cheadle showed off his dance moves to Mika’s “Lollipop” in this sketch. The host’s character said he felt wrong partaking in a bar fight while the song played, so instead, he and his aggressor got jiggy with the music.

Failed It

SNL basically brought Nailed It to network television via an episode of Extreme Baking Championship. Cheadle’s Cookie Monster-inspired cake was so bad that the lopsided nightmare begged him to kill it. Leslie Jones’ Olaf confection turned out horribly too, and the judges completely overlooked the only desirable option.

The Feud

Melissa Villaseñor reprised her spot-on Lady Gaga impression for a round of Celebrity Family Feud with Oscar nominees. Several new impersonations also hit home, including Kate McKinnon’s Glenn Close, Beck Bennett’s Sam Elliott and Cecily Strong’s Olivia Colman.

Check Yourself

The host led this sketch as an inappropriate teacher appearing on his freshmen students’ school talk show to spill secrets about his fellow educators. Mr. P dished more dirt about himself, though, including admissions that he didn’t take away vodka from kids on a ski trip and he showed up to a student’s party with weed edibles.

Been Around the Block

Veteran actor Cheadle, who joked that he won the “Avengers host SNL” raffle, poked fun at fans who recognize him from a variety of projects. He even noted that he can tell which one they know him from based on the face they make. Then there are those who struggle to place him and instead engage in what he calls “percussive recognition.”

Aging Gracefully

Mikey Day perfected his impersonation of a supercentenarian, which is a person who has surpassed their 110th birthday. He came to “Weekend Update” to highlight some personal accomplishments of his fellow supercentenarians … except all the mentions ended in the old folks’ deaths.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!