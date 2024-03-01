Saweetie’s debut album has been significantly delayed, but not because she doesn’t care about making music.

“Everything now just feels like, ‘Make it go viral, go viral, go viral.’ OK, cool, go viral. But if your only intention is numbers, what about the art or the reason why we’re here today?” said Saweetie, 30, in an Allure cover story published Thursday, February 29.

Since blowing up in 2017 with “Icy Girl,” Saweetie (born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) has partnered with MAC Cosmetics, McDonalds, Crocs, Candy Crush and other major brands. She told Allure that this push for her to be more associated with shoes and makeup made her think her team lost its focus, resulting in a nearly three-year delay of her album, once called Pretty Bitch Music.

“I just feel like nobody was caring about my music,” she said. “To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit. You can’t just go finish an album in a week. That’s why it’s taking me so long. That’s why I haven’t dropped an album yet.”

Saweetie told Allure that when she released the Single Life EP in 2022, she was promised a marketing rollout that didn’t happen. “I felt like I was left out to dry by my label and everyone around me,” she claimed. “There was no public support. Honestly, I internalized that situation, but I’m used to doing that.”

Saweetie also explained that she’s grown demoralized from the reactions she’s gotten with every new release, with many hip-hop fans questioning whether she deserved her success. “I don’t mean to dampen the mood,” she said. “But this is, realistically, how my career has been. We were constantly criticized for every drop. I was just very insecure. I’m a confident woman, but I was a very insecure artist.”

After facing criticism for her live performances, specifically a Triller Fight Club show with Doja Cat, Saweetie enrolled in an artist boot camp to improve her skills. She admitted that being on stage doesn’t come naturally like rapping in the recording studio, but she’s OK with developing her skills because “you’re supposed to turn your weaknesses into strengths.”

Saweetie released “Richtivities,” her second single of the year following January’s “Do It for the Bay” with P-Lo, on February 23. She told Allure that the prior singles “Shot O’Clock” and “Birthday” were released to see how her fans would react and won’t be on the LP whenever it’s finished. She also said that her album would not be called Pretty Bitch Music, but the new title is still up in the air.