Scheana Shay broke down why she didn’t tell Katie Maloney about her kiss with Tom Schwartz — and why she has no regrets about the secrecy.
“I honestly don’t even think I remembered around that time,” Scheana, 38, explained on the Friday, March 29, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “It was something that I buried.”
The reality star said she was emotionally affected by the experience as well, adding, “I was, like, traumatized by it because despite what the world may think, this home-wrecking whore version of me, I am not a cheater. I don’t cheat on people.”
During the Tuesday, March 26, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz, 41, made the revelation about kissing Scheana. “Everyone has cheated. We have all cheated. Like I have done stupid s–t. I was a makeout slut,” he explained. “I made out with Scheana, like, 12 years ago in Vegas. No one even knows that. It was so long ago and it was the most innocuous thing ever.”
He continued: “Me and Katie were dating, but it was a rocky moment. I just wanted to put it out there and let the record show that we are all human. We all do dumb s–t sometimes. This is the summer of forgiveness.”
Katie, 37, subsequently found out on screen through Lala Kent — and she wasn’t thrilled. Scheana attempted to defend herself by making it clear that her interaction with Schwartz wasn’t romantic.
“What happened was me and Ariana [Madix] were with my mom and sister at her high school cheer competition [in 2013]. And Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me. I think [Mike] Shay and I were just engaged [at the time],” she recalled. “That was not a makeout. Can I tell you who I was making out with on this trip? Ariana. I wanted to pretend like this never happened. I never told Shay or my mom or my best friends.”
On Friday’s podcast, Scheana cited her dating history as another reason she didn’t come clean sooner. (Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, addressed Scheana being wrapped up in Eddie Cibrian’s divorce from Brandi Glanville years prior.)
“Someone I was with back in 2006 was cheating on his wife. I didn’t know that. I am not a cheater,” Scheana said on Friday about the past cheating scandal. “But I was not about to get back to this group of women in L.A. who hated me for being a home-wrecking whore. I’m being like, ‘By the way, when your man was drunk, he tried to kiss me. I said no.'”
Scheana didn’t think there was any “winning” in the situation so she stayed silent.
“In that moment, I said, ‘This never happened. You take this s–t to the grave. You go to your room. I go to mine. And never speak of it,'” she recalled. “I didn’t want to hurt Katie, because I also knew he was a makeout slut, and he had cheated on her already. I was not about to be one on the list of women who hurt her with this. There’s no way.”
Katie, however, recently said she didn’t like being kept in the dark, noting on the Vanderpump Rules After Show on Tuesday, “There were definitely opportunities where we were close enough that she could [tell me].”
Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.