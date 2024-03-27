Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s relationship would have ended way sooner if she knew about his kiss with Scheana Shay.

During the Vanderpump Rules After Show, which was released on Tuesday, March 26, Ariana Madix asked Katie, 37, whether knowing about Schwartz’s past with Scheana, 38, would have caused her to call it quits at the time.

“Yeah, that would have been a very different situation. Having Tom just cheat on me with whoever was a little bit different,” she explained. “I could kind of live in a little bit of ignorance. But it being someone I know would be different.”

Katie questioned why Scheana didn’t tell her over the years, adding, “There were definitely opportunities where we were close enough that she could [tell me].”

Related: A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years The most tangled web in reality TV history? The cast of Vanderpump Rules has provided Bravo fans with jaw-dropping moments thanks to their secret hookups for nearly a decade. While season 1 included multiple shockers, one of the biggest bombshells was dropped during season 2 when Katie Maloney drunkenly revealed that Kristen Doute and Jax […]

On Tuesday’s episode, Schwartz, 41, made the revelation about kissing Scheana. “Everyone has cheated. We have all cheated. Like I have done stupid s—t. I was a makeout slut,” he explained. “I made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas. No one even knows that. It was so long ago and it was the most innocuous thing ever.”

He continued: “It was somewhere in Vegas. Me and Katie were dating but it was a rocky moment. I just wanted to put it out there and let the record show that we are all human. We all do dumb s—t sometimes. This is the summer of forgiveness.”

Katie was not thrilled to find out the news more than a decade after the encounter.

“What the actual f—k. Are you kidding me? I just have so many questions. When was this? And where exactly was it?” Katie asked on the episode after Lala Kent told her. “Was this the time Schwartz said he went to Vegas [in 2013] and said he made out with Scheana’s friend? Was it actually, in fact, Scheana? There are just so many lies in this group that it is hard to keep track.”

Related: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline Showing it all. Since Vanderpump Rules debuted on Bravo in 2013, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been candid about their road to marriage. The couple originally met two years before their romance was documented on screen. At the time, Schwartz showed up to a group event with another date instead of Maloney. “He had […]

Scheana, for her part, said the kiss wasn’t as serious as it sounded.

“What happened was me and Ariana were with my mom and sister at her high school cheer competition [in 2013]. And Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me. I think [Mike] Shay and I were just engaged [at the time],” she recalled. “That was not a makeout. Can I tell you who I was making out with on this trip? Ariana. I wanted to pretend like this never happened. I never told Shay or my mom or my best friends.”

Scheana elaborated about the kiss on the aftershow, adding, “It was not in a forceful way. I want to clear that up. But he also didn’t ask for consent. He shot his shot and I shot him down. We said we were never going to speak about it. We told no one until he told Lala.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Katie strongly disagrees. “If it was a big nothing burger of a situation then why not just tell me? And maybe I should know that my boyfriend was a creep,” Katie said on the aftershow . “That would have been helpful information. It would have just been nice to know at some point in the last 10 years?

Schwartz and Katie’s ups and downs were well-documented on Vanderpump Rules over the years. After six years of marriage, Schwartz and Katie confirmed their split in March 2022 and their divorce was finalized later that same year.

Katie later said she had no regrets about ending her marriage.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“I was not asking for the world. I was asking for somebody to show up for me and they couldn’t. Over and over and over again. It just became a voice that became louder and louder and I couldn’t deny it anymore,” she said during the September 2023 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “It was over months — a period of months — and I just got to a point where I was like I need to get real with myself and real with him. I kind of just knew it. I became emotionally withdrawn. I still loved him but the love between us — that connection — that romance was not there anymore.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Schwartz, for his part, admitted he made mistakes in the relationship.

“I strayed a few times. There were times I thought the relationship was going to come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2023. “I don’t think I’ll ever get married again. I’ll fall in love, I just don’t think I’ll ever be married again.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.