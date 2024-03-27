Vanderpump Rules fans finally got all their questions answered about Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay‘s shocking makeout session.

During a new episode of the show, which aired on Tuesday, March 26, Schwartz, 41, dropped the bomb on Lala Kent while discussing the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s infamous affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“What [Sandoval] did compared to what we have all done, I think everyone has cheated in some way,” Schwartz noted. “Everyone has cheated. We have all cheated. Like I have done stupid s—t. I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas. No one even knows that. It was so long ago and it was the most innocuous thing ever.”

Lala, 33, was taken aback by the revelation — immediately demanding more information. Schwartz, however, didn’t seem to have many details about the past dalliance.

Related: A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years The most tangled web in reality TV history? The cast of Vanderpump Rules has provided Bravo fans with jaw-dropping moments thanks to their secret hookups for nearly a decade. While season 1 included multiple shockers, one of the biggest bombshells was dropped during season 2 when Katie Maloney drunkenly revealed that Kristen Doute and Jax […]

“I don’t know. But it was somewhere in Vegas. Me and Katie [Maloney] were dating but it was a rocky moment,” Schwartz said about Katie, 37, whom he was married to for six years before she filed for divorce in 2022. “I just wanted to put it out there and let the record show that we are all human. We all do dumb s—t sometimes. This is the summer of forgiveness.”

Schwartz also claimed that Scheana, 38, brought it up recently, adding, “Sometime late last year we were at a party around the holidays and she’s like, ‘Do you remember when we made out?’ And I was like, ‘We did make out. We kind of made out.'”

While Schwartz hoped the information wouldn’t spread throughout the group, it didn’t take long for Lala to tell Katie. Lala explained her frustration with the situation when she questioned her friendship with Scheana.

“Scheana and I have gotten extremely close. We have become each other’s vaults,” Lala noted in a confessional. “It just seems strange to me that at no point in time she [told me]. Like what?”

Katie was just as surprised when Lala filled her in on Schwartz’s latest admission.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“What the actual f—k. Are you kidding me? I just have so many questions. When was this? And where exactly was it?” Katie asked. “Was this the time Schwartz said he went to Vegas [in 2013] and said he made out with Scheana’s friend? Was it actually, in fact, Scheana? There are just so many lies in this group that it is hard to keep track.”

According to Katie, she had no recollection of Schwartz visiting Las Vegas with Scheana without her on the trip as well. (Katie and Schwartz confirmed their split in March 2022 and their divorce was finalized later that year after more than a decade together.)

Katie subsequently looped Ariana Madix in on the drama as well. During the group conversation, Lala called Scheana and Schwartz’s secrecy “gross” while Katie admitted it bothered her to learn the details so many years later.

Scheana, however, had her own version of the story when confronted by Katie, saying, “What happened was me and Ariana were with my mom and sister at her high school cheer competition [in 2013]. And Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me. I think [Mike] Shay and I were just engaged [at the time].”

Katie pointed out that Scheana called the encounter a simple kiss while Schwartz referred to it as a makeout.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

“That was not a makeout,” Scheana maintained. “Can I tell you who I was making out with on this trip? Ariana. I wanted to pretend like this never happened. I never told Shay or my mom or my best friends.”

Although Scheana made it out to be no big deal, Katie wasn’t thrilled about the situation.

“I’m now looking over the course of our friendship. You have been a bridesmaid at my wedding and this has never come up,” Katie noted. “I would have assumed with Tom that he has fully made out with a million girls. But I was a broken person. I was a shell and my self confidence and worth was next to nothing.”

She continued: “I would have expected something like this from Schwartz. But Scheana had literally years to tell me about this. I don’t like liars and especially lying by omission. It makes me wonder if I will ever be really fully able to trust or be close to Scheana.”

After her talk with Scheana, Katie brought it up on screen to Schwartz as well. “At this point, we are done. And I am glad about that for these very same reasons,” she told her ex-husband about his infidelity, which has been documented on Vanderpump Rules over the years. “It is another thing kept from me.”

Schwartz got frustrated when Katie mentioned his kiss with Scheana again in front of Lisa Vanderpump. Specifically, Katie made fun of Schwartz for blowing it with her and fumbling “so hard” that he ended up with “Sloppy Jo” a.k.a Jo Wenberg.

Related: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline Showing it all. Since Vanderpump Rules debuted on Bravo in 2013, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been candid about their road to marriage. The couple originally met two years before their romance was documented on screen. At the time, Schwartz showed up to a group event with another date instead of Maloney. “He had […]

“Even though me and Katie had a tumultuous relationship. She would get me very upset and I had a lot of pent up resentment with her,” Schwartz explained to Brock Davies about how he would occasionally kiss other women while in a relationship with Katie. “I would handle it in the most cowardly way and would retaliate by getting s—tfaced and making out with a stranger. Like the best f—king coward on the planet. But I wanted to sit down with her and say, ‘I am f—king sorry.”

Brock urged Schwartz not to feel bad by revealing that Katie slept with his best friend Max Boyens one day prior. The conversation set off a chain reaction as Brock confronted Katie about trying to shame Schwartz for a kiss that happened a decade ago while she hooked up with her ex-husband’s pal in the present day.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“When I asked him three months into our separation not to f—k around in this group, he did not give a single f—k about what I thought,” Katie responded, while referring to Schwartz making out with Rachel, 29, during season 10.

The episode subsequently ended with the cast at odds as they reacted to Brock’s confession about Katie and Max — who appeared on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules before being fired. In the sneak peek at the upcoming episode, Schwartz confronted Katie about her hookup with Max at an event that is set to include Max’s ex — and Katie’s current friend — VPR alum Dayna Kathan.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.