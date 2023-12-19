Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is implying that the season 11 trailer isn’t telling the whole story about her alleged kiss with Tom Schwartz.

Scheana, 38, recently asked fans via X (formerly Twitter) to share their “positive” reactions to the Pump Rules season 11 trailer that dropped on December 11, in which Schwartz, 41, claimed he once “made out with Scheana in Vegas.”

One X user replied, “I’m just curious as to why you kissed Schwartz in Vegas?”

Scheana shot back, “I didn’t ….”

The denial comes after Scheana previously told an Instagram user who asked about the alleged hookup: “Things that were supposed to go to the grave. BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

Schwartz was talking to Lala Kent in the teaser, noting that he has “cheated” and been a “makeout slut” in the past. Lala, 33, was shocked by the revelation.

“What?!” she exclaimed.

Lala later expanded on her reaction during an Amazon livestream on Wednesday, December 13.

“I was a bit shocked,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘How has it taken this long to come out?’ … The thing is, it always comes out in this group. And I will say, there are a few things that I know about a few people in this group — very hypocritical. I’m not going to be the one to ever talk about it because I am a loyal one. But at some point, things just come out, you know?”

This is not the first time that Scheana and Schwartz have stirred up drama together. During season 10 of Pump Rules, Scheana butted heads with Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, after encouraging Schwartz to hook up with then-costar Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz and Raquel, 29, ultimately shared a kiss at Scheana’s wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022, but didn’t further pursue a romance.

Scheana and Katie, 36, put their feud aside to support their mutual friend Ariana Madix when she split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in March after nine years of dating. The breakup came after Ariana, 38, learned that Sandoval had a months-long affair with Raquel.

Schwartz, Scheana, Katie, Sandoval, 41, and Ariana all reunited to film season 11 of Pump Rules while Raquel decided not to return to the Bravo series after the infidelity scandal. Teasers for the new episodes have promised plenty of drama, including a brewing love triangle between Schwartz, Katie and their mutual crush Tori Keeth.

“I have a crush on a divorced couple,” Tori, 24, joked in the trailer. She was then seen making out with both Schwartz and Katie on two separate occasions.

Katie appeared unfazed by the dynamic. “May the best man win,” she declared.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET.