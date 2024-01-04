Katie Maloney just crossed out a popular fan theory about Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay‘s shocking makeout.

During the Thursday, January 4, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Nick Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, questioned Katie, 36, about Schwartz’s past infidelity.

“[He cheated on me] with several people,” Katie pointed out before being asked about the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer where Schwartz claimed he made out with Scheana. In response, Katie shut down speculation that it was actually Scheana’s Las Vegas doppelgänger Karrah Patterson who previously kissed Schwartz, 41.

“That’s a weird — I don’t know why people think that. No,” Katie said. “You are going to see [what happened]. But I will tell you that was not the other Scheana. That’s a complete theory that someone made up online.”

Bravo released the full trailer for the upcoming season in December 2023, which included a clip of Schwartz telling Lala Kent he “made out” with Scheana in Vegas. “No one even knows that,” he added.

Scheana, 38, has since tried to clarify, replying in an Instagram comment later that month, “Things that were supposed to go to the grave. BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

In another comment via X (formerly Twitter), Scheana wrote back “I didn’t” when a viewer asked why she kissed Schwartz. She then walked back her social media statements ahead of the season 11 premiere.

“Just to clear up some misleading comments I have made on social media relating to that line in the trailer where Schwartz said what he said. That [Instagram] comment was meant to be a bit cheeky and I read the room. Lessons were learned. I’m not making any more jokes about this,” Scheana said on a December 2023 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “The full story of what he meant when he said that will be revealed so I’m not going to get into too much of it. There’s so much more to this story and it’s not what you guys think. I hate when I say stay tuned, but stay tuned.”

Katie, meanwhile, teased the context behind Schwartz’s revelation while on “The Viall Files” podcast, adding, “Tom didn’t just say that. There’s obviously more to that story. He did say Scheana. … I think she was being nuanced in her response.”

Scheana and Katie have faced major ups and downs since Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013. Their most recent feud took place during season 10 when Scheana sided with Schwartz after Katie filed for divorce following six years of marriage.

“It is very disrespectful what you have been up to,” Katie told Scheana on a February 2023 episode about her inviting Schwartz to discuss his divorce on her podcast. “What you did with Schwartz on your podcast was f–king gross. You and your podcast should just stop right now.”

Scheana, however, defended her decision to allow Schwartz a space to discuss his split. “You are mad at yourself. You are mad at Schwartz. Problems that have nothing to do with me. Go back under your bridge, bitch,” she quipped in a confessional at the time.

Scheana and Katie were able to mend their issues in the wake of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. The costars put their issues aside to rally around Ariana Madix after she ended her nearly decade-long romance with Sandoval, 41, due to his infidelity.

Despite their truce, the season 11 trailer of Vanderpump Rules hinted at potential drama between Scheana and Katie. According to Scheana, filming the newest season was an emotional roller-coaster for her.

“We went to [Lake] Tahoe, it was all filmed for season 11. Ariana and Katie did not come, but Tom Sandoval did. There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” she shared on Amazon Live in July 2023. “No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. Eleven seasons, and that day got me the most.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.