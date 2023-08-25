Scott Michael Foster is absolutely down for a revival of Greek — and has hopes for where his character, Cappie, is today.

“I have my [own] opinion. I think he’s probably operating a fish taco stand in Baja, California somewhere, selling tacos and hanging out by a beautiful beach,” Foster, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his upcoming Netflix film, Choose Love, in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

After taking a beat, Foster quickly added: “And somewhere, hopefully, with [his girlfriend] Casey.”

Foster starred on the ABC Family series from 2007 to 2011 as John Paul “Cappie” Jones, the lovable president of Kappa Tau fraternity with major Peter Pan syndrome. The comedy-drama focused on sorority and fraternity life on the fictional campus of Cyprus-Rhodes University, but Foster believes the show’s success stemmed from breaking down the stereotypes that come along with Greek life.

“A lot of times college shows sort of focus on the stereotypical partying aspect, the drinking and the hookup culture and it was so much more than that,” he told Us. “[Greek] was really about who you are between the ages of 18 and 22 and the growth that happens, the change that happens, the friendships that are built. It was more than just, you’re partying. That’s an easy trap to fall in. I think we just were smart enough to avoid that.”

Foster’s character arguably experienced some of the most growth throughout the series, majorly in part to his will-they-won’t-they romance with girlfriend Casey (Spencer Grammer). While the show introduces them as exes, viewers follow them throughout the four seasons as they find their way back to one another — and cement themselves as one of TV’s most iconic couples.

Casey and Cappie end their story driving off into the sunset, but fans have often wondered where their characters — along with the rest of the Cyprus-Rhodes gang — would be today.

In 2016, Freeform announced plans to debut a Greek: The Reunion movie. The two-hour film would have gathered together the cast for their five-year reunion — but the network decided not to move forward with the film. Foster, however, is still ready to reprise his role if the time comes.

“There was talk a few years ago about a feature [film]. I know that ended up not happening, but I think I can speak for most of us from the cast [when I say] that we had a good script come along and they were willing to do it,” he said. “I think a lot of us would entertain the idea as long [as it] honors the original story. I think we’d all be very happy with it.”

Whether the cast will reconvene on screen remains to be seen, but Foster looks back on his time with Greek fondly — and credits the series for helping craft him into the actor he is today.

“Greek was those early days, right? So I was still trying to figure out who I was as a person, much less what I learned as an actor,” he explained. “And that role [of Cappie] was pivotal in shaping how I approached [my] future characters. He was written very smart, very funny and very witty. So I think that really helped me bring that into future auditions and roles. I definitely think that was such a good role for me to start off with because it helped me embrace that side, which I might not have embraced before.”

Foster has brought those lessons to his latest work, the upcoming romantic comedy Choose Love. The actor portrays Paul, the steady boyfriend of Cami (Laura Marano) who must choose between him and two former flames. The Netflix film, which features an interactive feature and multiple endings, introduces Paul as the “dream” guy — but Foster insists there’s more to the character than meets the eye.

“There’s layers to him,” he told Us. “He’s definitely more than just what he says on paper. He loves Cami and wants to be with her but there are always problems. I don’t know how much I can say, but let’s say he’s definitely more complex than the log might say.”

Choose Love premieres on Netflix Thursday, August 31.