Scottie Scheffler celebrated his 2024 FedEx Cup win with his good luck charm, three-month-old son Bennett.

After taking home the trophy at the Tour Championship on Sunday, September 1, Scheffler, 28, was all smiles while holding Bennett. In one snap shared via X, Scheffler was seen sweetly holding his little one above his head.

“I’m just proud of the work that we put in,” Scheffler said, per ESPN. “It’s hard to put into words what this year has been like for me. It’s been pretty emotional. There’s been a lot of stuff that’s gone on outside of golf. It’s been a bit of a wild year.”

Scheffler earned $25 million for his win on Sunday. The athlete and his wife, Meredith Scudder, welcomed Bennett in May. “Welcome to the world little one,” Scheffler wrote via Instagram at the time. “Your mom & dad love you so much.”

Weeks before Bennett’s birth, Scheffler told ESPN that he was willing to walk away from The Masters if Scudder went into labor.

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home,” he said in April of Scudder, with whom he tied the knot in 2020.

While he approached the top of the leaderboard, Scheffler told reporters that he had his eye on the arrival of their baby. “Right now, the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it’s baby coming pretty soon,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler ultimately won the tournament. Months later, Scheffler also clinched the gold medal in individual golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He celebrated the emotional victory alongside Scudder and Bennett.

“Unreal moment taking home gold. It was a tremendous honor to represent the USA in Paris! 🇺🇸 #parisolympics,” Scheffler wrote via Instagram in August, alongside snaps with his family.

Ahead of Bennett’s arrival, Scheffler reflected on his shifting priorities as he approached parenthood.

“I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child,” he told USA Today in April. “But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. … But I still love competing. I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that’s for sure.”