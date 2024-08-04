Golfer Scottie Scheffler has had an incredible year on and off the links — and it continued at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The PGA pro is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and held onto that claim with a gold medal win for Team USA in individual golf on Sunday, August 4. Scheffler, 28, charged from four shots behind with an incredible bogey-free final round at Paris’ Le Golf National.

His nine-under-par tally of 62 was enough to pass his two closest competitors and take the win. The event was Scheffler’s first time representing Team USA and marks his seventh tournament win of the year.

The golfer couldn’t hold back his tears after he was presented with a gold medal and the national anthem played. Scheffler celebrated the emotional win with his wife, Meredith Scudder, and their infant son Bennett. Scudder was wearing a USA ballcap, a puffy-sleeved white blouse and a blue-and-white striped skirt. Bennett was wearing a matching gingham onesie and an American flag bonnet.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

Bennett was born during a hectic month for the American golfer. Just a few short days after his birth in May, Scheffler started competing in the PGA Championship.

“I told my little man when I was leaving, I don’t wanna leave, but I gotta leave,” Scheffler said of the tough decision to leave his son and hit the Kentucky course.

On May 17, Scheffler was arrested while trying to travel to the championship, following a miscommunication with officers directing traffic around a fatal crash.

Scheffler was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. Those charges were later dismissed when video of the incident between Scheffler and officers was released.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell shared in court on May 29. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was, quote, a ‘big misunderstanding,’ close quote, is corroborated by the evidence.”

Related: Biggest Golf Scandals and Controversies Through the Years If you thought watching golf was riveting, prepare to take a swing at the drama away from the course. In the middle of the 2024 PGA Championship, held at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky, sports fans were surprised to learn Scottie Scheffler was detained hours before round two of the tournament took place […]

Following news of the dropped charges, Scheffler said he holds no ill will toward the officer who arrested him.

“I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same. Police officers have a difficult job and I hold them in high regard,” he continued. “This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation.”

Scheffler’s busy year hasn’t thrown off his game any. He’s won six 2024 PGA tournaments, including the Masters and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament. Scottie’s wins over the season have earned him more than $28 million in winnings, a new PGA record that bests a mark also set by Scheffler last season.