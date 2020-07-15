Not afraid to speak out on his behalf. Sean “Diddy” Combs showed his support for Nick Cannon after ViacomCBS terminated its relationship with the actor.

“.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!!” the rapper, 50, tweeted on Wednesday, July 15. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Diddy is the founder of Revolt TV, a music cable network that launched in October 2013.

ViacomCBS, the parent company of networks including MTV and Nickelodeon, announced its decision to cut ties with Cannon, 39, on Tuesday, July 14, after he made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind, and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry.”

Cannon, meanwhile, responded to news of his dismissal on Wednesday. “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group or corporation,” he wrote on Facebook while demanding ownership of Wild ‘n Out. “I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community. I was a member of the Viacom ‘family’ for over twenty years.”

He added: “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”

Cannon drew ire in June when he claimed that Black people are the “true Hebrews” and discussed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on “Cannon’s Class.”

The Masked Singer host joined Viacom in 1998 via Nickelodeon’s All That. He moved on to MTV in 2005, hosting and executive-producing Wild ‘n Out.