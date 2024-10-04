Whitney Leavitt announced her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives return in true MomTok fashion.

“I think season 2 is about to get wild 👀🔥,” Leavitt, 31, captioned a Friday, October 4 Instagram Reel.

The clip features Whitney and her husband, Connor Leavitt, reenacting the iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians audio of Kris Jenner asking Kim Kardashian to “call Taylor [Swift] up.” As the pair lip sync, Whitney holds a flip phone preparing to type up a message.

The screen then pops up to the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast’s “MomTok” group chat. Costar Taylor Frankie Paul writes to her fellow women, “Hey guys added Whit back to the chat!”

After getting reintroduced to the chat, Whitney is typing her response.

“Excited to film season 2 with all of you 🤍,” she pens. “I know there’s tough conversations ahead but I look forward to our journey together.”

In the comments section of the video, fans celebrated Whitney’s return.

“Let’s goooooooo,” singer Jana Kramer said, while another user replied, “Oh thank goodness, the show is nothing without you!!”

On Thursday, October 3, Hulu revealed that the reality series was renewed for 20 new episodes after the pilot became the most-watched unscripted season premiere.

“There was a philosophical question raised in season 1 which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The answer unequivocally is yes! Spring 2025 get your dirty sodas ready!” Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Entertainment, said in a press release.

Season 1 dropped on the streaming service in September. The series followed the aftermath of Paul’s 2022 claims that she and her then-husband, Tate, had been “soft swinging” with fellow Mormon couples. The cast includes Paul’s influencer friends, Whitney, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.

In the season 1 finale, Whitney shared that she was leaving the MomTok group and that she is pregnant with her and Connor’s third baby.

“I think so many things had led up to it,” Whitney exclusively told Us Weekly about her decision to step away. “I don’t think it was just one thing where I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this anymore.’ It was a decision that I didn’t take lightly.”

While she left the chat on the series, Whitney teased that her involvement in season 2 was up in the air.

“I want to see the show first and then we’ll see,” she told Us.