Sending a message? Selena Gomez released the lyric video for her song “Feel Me” — an uptempo track that calls out a former lover for their cheating ways — on Thursday, February 20.

“No one love you like I love ya / never cheat, never lie,” Gomez, 27, sings on the bonus track from her latest album, Rare. “Never put no one above ya / I gave you space and time.”

Later in the song, the “Back to You” singer tells her ex that she hopes she’s always on their mind even when they’ve moved on to another relationship.

“Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me,” she sings. “Every time you dance with somebody / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me.”

Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber on and off between 2011 to 2018 and The Weeknd from January 2017 until their split 10 months later in October that same year.

Bieber, 25, admitted in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Saturday, February 15, that he made mistakes in a prior relationship before he tied the knot with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship,” the “Yummy” singer explained. “In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. [With Hailey] I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

Gomez, for her part, opened up about experiencing “emotional abuse” during her relationship with Justin in an interview with NPR in January.

“I’ve found the strength in it,” the “Bad Liar” singer said at the time.“It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

She added, “I think that it’s something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.”

Fans suspected that the lyrics in Gomez’s other song “Lose You to Love Me” was also a reference to her tumultuous relationship with the “Sorry” crooner.

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” Gomez sings on the track before later belting out, “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.”

Justin and Hailey, 23, dated from 2015 to 2016 before reconciling in June 2018 — just three months after Gomez called it quits with Justin. The “Intentions” crooner and Hailey went on to wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before holding a second ceremony one year later.