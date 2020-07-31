Keeping his head above water. Seth Rogen is a big fan of Bravo’s Below Deck — but not enough to board one of the boats.

“I love Below Deck, are you kidding me?” the Superbad actor, 38, revealed on Thursday, July 30, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They’re always trying to get me to go on it, which I say no to all the time. I can’t go on it, you look like a d–k no matter what, like, you are the antagonist on the show. You can’t do it.”

More than putting his reputation at risk, Rogen isn’t interested in shelling out major bucks to join the crew. (According to the Bravo website, the charters are “paid for by the charter guests” and “cost a pretty penny.”)

“They still want you to pay to go on the cruise! Which is crazy,” he claimed. “Bravo is literally sending me emails asking me to pay 40 grand to be on an episode of one of their TV shows, which is … psychotic. If that is the business model for Below Deck, I understand why there are so many of them because that’s a good business.”

The Freaks and Geeks alum made his reservations about the reality series clear during a 2015 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I do like Below Deck. I think the moral of Below Deck is, if you rent a yacht, you’re a douchebag. A huge piece of garbage,” he joked at the time. “Because that’s the moral of every episode, [it’s] like, they’re trying, they’re dressing up like f–king idiots for these people, and then no one’s happy enough.”

Despite his hesitations, the series’ biggest stars won’t give up without a fight. Earlier this year, Captain Lee Rosbach and chief stew Kate Chastain called out Rogen and his mom, Sandy, in a special video message promoting the latest season of Below Deck.

“@SethRogen We need you and your mom to come sail with us! Thanks for the #BelowDeck love. Anchors away!” a tweet from the official Bravo account read in January.