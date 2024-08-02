Sha'Carri Richardson Receives Bouquet of Roses Before Olympics Debut

Sha’Carri Richardson is feeling the love as she races to gold in Paris.

Hours before making her debut at the 2024 Olympic Games, the track and field star got the internet buzzing when she showcased a special gift from a mystery fan on her Instagram Story.

Richardson, 24, posted a bouquet of red roses that included a teddy bear sporting a gold medal on Thursday, August 1. Included with the gift was a handwritten note that stated, “To the love of my life.”

Richardson, who is openly bisexual, added, “The Best” with a heart emoji andhighlighted that Thursday was National Girlfriend Day.

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the […]

It’s unclear who gifted Richardson the thoughtful present. According to a recent Vogue profile, Richardson prefers not to talk about her personal life.

All eyes will be on Richardson in the coming days, as she aims to pick up a medal for Team USA in track and field. On Friday, August 2, the sprinter competed in the women’s 100-meter race and placed first in her initial heat.

“To be at the Olympics is a phenomenal feeling,” she told NBC after her race. “To be an athlete here, competing with the energy with a great appreciation for track and field, it gives a great support to be a track and field athlete. I’m super excited and eager to compete on the Olympic stage.”

Because of her impressive time on Friday, Richardson will go on to race in the semifinals on Saturday, August 3. If she advances, she’ll go for gold a few hours later.

Born in Dallas, Texas, the sprinter shot to worldwide fame in June 2021 thanks to her impressive victory in the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. While her talents on the track were impressive, fans also fell in love with her signature style and love for her grandmother.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

“Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson,” the athlete said during a press conference after the trials. “So my family is my everything. My everything until the day I’m done.”

Although she was expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, her dreams came to a sudden halt after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

“I just want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did,” Richardson previously told Today. “I know what I’m supposed to do and what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. But I’m not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case.”