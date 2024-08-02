Sha'Carri Richardson Receives Bouquet of Roses Before Olympics Debut

Sha’Carri Richardson is feeling the love as she races to gold in Paris.
Hours before making her debut at the 2024 Olympic Games, the track and field star got the internet buzzing when she showcased a special gift from a mystery fan on her Instagram Story.
Richardson, 24, posted a bouquet of red roses that included a teddy bear sporting a gold medal on Thursday, August 1. Included with the gift was a handwritten note that stated, “To the love of my life.”
Richardson, who is openly bisexual, added, “The Best” with a heart emoji andhighlighted that Thursday was National Girlfriend Day.
It’s unclear who gifted Richardson the thoughtful present. According to a recent Vogue profile, Richardson prefers not to talk about her personal life.
All eyes will be on Richardson in the coming days, as she aims to pick up a medal for Team USA in track and field. On Friday, August 2, the sprinter competed in the women’s 100-meter race and placed first in her initial heat.
“To be at the Olympics is a phenomenal feeling,” she told NBC after her race. “To be an athlete here, competing with the energy with a great appreciation for track and field, it gives a great support to be a track and field athlete. I’m super excited and eager to compete on the Olympic stage.”
Because of her impressive time on Friday, Richardson will go on to race in the semifinals on Saturday, August 3. If she advances, she’ll go for gold a few hours later.
Born in Dallas, Texas, the sprinter shot to worldwide fame in June 2021 thanks to her impressive victory in the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. While her talents on the track were impressive, fans also fell in love with her signature style and love for her grandmother.
“Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha’Carri Richardson,” the athlete said during a press conference after the trials. “So my family is my everything. My everything until the day I’m done.”
Although she was expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, her dreams came to a sudden halt after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.
“I just want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did,” Richardson previously told Today. “I know what I’m supposed to do and what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. But I’m not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case.”