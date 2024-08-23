90s Con Florida is honoring the late Shannen Doherty in a very special way.

The convention, which is being held in Daytona Beach, Florida, will host a taping of the “House of Halliwell” podcast in tribute to Doherty on Saturday, September 14, titled “House of Halliwell: A Tribute to Shannen Doherty,” which will be cohosted by Doherty’s former Charmed castmates Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller and Brian Krause.

“Shannen was such a joy to have attend our conventions,” 90s Con co-founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman shared in a Thursday, August 22, statement. “Fans loved meeting Shannen and she was definitely a Con favorite. We are so honored that ‘House of Halliwell’ wanted to share their stories at 90s Con. It will give both fans and our ‘90s Con family a chance to remember this amazing young woman.”

The taping, which will require a separate ticket for entrance, will commence after the convention floor closes on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature a few surprise guests. The episode will air on iHeartPodcasts shortly afterwards.

If fans are unable to purchase tickets to the taping, they can still purchase ‘90s Con convention tickets where they can meet and mingle with an array of ‘90s celebrities including the cast of Charmed, as Combs, Krause, Fuller, Rose McGowan, Dorian Gregory and Jennifer Rhodes will all be in attendance.

“House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch Podcast” has been a fan-favorite among the series’ loyal followers since its 2022 launch, offering episode recaps and behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the magical world of the Halliwell sisters. Doherty, who portrayed the iconic character Prue Halliwell, joined her former costars as a cohost earlier this year. The former cast members relaunched the podcast and took it all the way back to the very first season and episode that aired in 1998.

Doherty died last month at age 53 following a long battle with cancer, her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement on July 14. (Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission in 2017. She announced in 2020 that the cancer was back and was now stage IV.)

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Combs, who portrayed Doherty’s sister Piper Halliwell on the WB series, reflected on losing her longtime BFF during a July episode of “House of Halliwell.”

“I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect on that and how everything worked out,” Combs shared through tears at the time. “I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time. That’s the really sad part. We had big, big plans for this year. She didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon.”

Combs, Krause and Fuller won’t be the only former castmates of Doherty’s attending 90s Con Florida this year. Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, who costarred with Doherty on Beverly Hills, 90210, will also make an appearance at the event.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen,” Garth, who had a long history of ups and downs with Doherty, shared via Instagram last month. “The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest.”

The actress continued: “We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie 💔.”

90s Con Florida takes place from Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15. Follow That’s4Entertainment on Instagram and Facebook for up-to-date news on the event.

For tickets and additional information, please visit 90’s Con Daytona Beach.