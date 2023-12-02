Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are especially close after being sister wives for three decades — but that doesn’t mean they openly discuss their sex lives together.

“We’ve never filmed, like, bedroom intimate things like that. I’m not going to discuss it,” Christine, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on the latest episode of “Reality Show Secrets,” noting that the topic is entirely “off limits” while filming Sister Wives.

Janelle, 54, agreed during their joint interview, adding, “[I’m] never going to discuss that. No, I don’t want to know. And neither does anybody else.”

Christine confessed, “Janelle and I don’t know each other’s intimate secrets and things like that either. We’re classy.” Janelle, meanwhile, pointed out that sex is “very private between you and your partner.”

Both women told Us that they have no plans to start sharing their bedroom activities with each other or publicly. “We’re not going to ever do the girlfriend talk or anything,” Janelle said, to which Christine replied, “Nope!”

Janelle and Christine shared husband Kody Brown for nearly 30 years — and welcomed six children each with the patriarch — after entering spiritual unions with him in 1993 and 1994, respectively. Both women have since split from Kody, 54, with Christine calling off her marriage in 2021 and Janelle doing the same the following year.

Kody, meanwhile, has also been intimate with first wife Meri Brown and fourth wife Robyn Brown. He legally wed Meri, 52, in 1990 and later divorced her to marry Robyn, 45, in 2014 and adopt her kids. Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual relationship until their January split.

While Janelle and Christine didn’t want to kiss and tell, they revealed to Us which Sister Wives star takes the longest to get ready.

“Oh, Kody takes the longest to get ready,” Christine said without skipping a beat. Janelle confirmed “that’s true,” adding that he takes “double the time at least.”

Janelle joked, “I have raised six kids and I work full time. I have to get ready in 20 minutes or less, man!”

The longtime friends also shared which star is the best cook, with Janelle identifying Christine. “Christine actually thinks cooking is fun and don’t, it’s a chore,” she explained.

Watch the exclusive video above for more of Christine and Janelle’s reality show secrets — including what they think is their “most embarrassing moment” on the series.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi