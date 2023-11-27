Sister Wives star Janelle Brown says she and ex Kody Brown have different perspectives — especially when it comes to his belief that Janelle only wanted his hot bod.

In the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special that aired on Sunday, November 26, Kody, 54, referenced his earlier claim, “I got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in.” Kody explained that his comment “was all about the fact that Janelle has always seen me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into to my humanity.”

Janelle, 54, certainly didn’t agree with his take, initially laughing when she first heard it.

“I really felt like our relationship was very, very good,” Janelle recently told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview alongside Christine Brown. “And I feel like I’m like, wow … my perspective on what happened is so much more different than what he thinks. And I think in some regards, he’s flying from the hip right now. He’s just saying what’s in his mind. But it was so much more than that. Obviously. There’s way more to a marriage.”

Related: How Did Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown and More Celebrate Thanksgiving? The holidays are continually changing for Sister Wives’ Janelle, Meri and Christine Brown after their respective splits from Kody Brown — and Thanksgiving was no exception. Janelle, 54, celebrated the food-filled holiday on Thursday, November 23, with three of her and Kody’s six children. Janelle, who confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody, 54, […]

She continued, “We have six children and they are beautiful. Up until the last few years, they had amazing relationships with their dad, and I just feel, like, I’m not quite sure where that sentiment comes from, but it’s actually kind of funny.”

Janelle and Kody were spiritually wed in 1993 and share children shares Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. She announced in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months” after nearly 30 years together.

Her announcement came one year after Christine, 51, left Kody, and Meri Brown announced her split from Kody in January. Robyn Brown, who legally wed Kody in 2014, is the only remaining wife.

Kody now claims that he was just “acting” as though he was in love with his three exes and was only ever truly in love with Robyn, 45. Janelle doesn’t quite believe that.

Related: A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives, Exes Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have all had their ups and downs — but many Sister Wives viewers were shocked when nearly all his wives started to leave him. TLC fans were introduced to the Brown family in 2010 when he was legally married to Meri and […]

“I do think things changed when Robin came, but I don’t feel like he was pretending or acting,” Janelle told Us. “I think he was doing what was important, and we were building this family together. And I think now he wants to brush it all off, but I don’t necessarily agree with his perspective.”

Christine, however, had a different outlook after marrying David Woolley in October. “I know now what it’s like to be in love and I know how it feels to be loved,” Christine shared. “I realized I didn’t really know what that was like. … Looking back, it was OK and it was fine for what it was. I never knew anything was wrong at all.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Sunday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi