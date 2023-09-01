Kody Brown‘s plural lifestyle might be unconventional, but he’s just like any other husband: sometimes he needs a good guy’s night out.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, September 3, episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown tells the camera that she “always encourage[s] Kody to have his guy time.” Janelle Brown, meanwhile, recalls Kody’s frequent nights on the town with friends.

“We used to call it ‘Testosterone Tuesday,'” she says with a laugh, noting that Kody spent time with his pals “fairly regularly” when the family was still living in Utah.

Kody is later shown hanging out on a couch with three of his buddies, discussing his relationship ups and downs. “Polygamy, literally, could be a gift where it dilutes personalities,” he explains. “But if I’m married to this woman and she’s really cantankerous and I don’t enjoy her — but I can’t leave — it’d be nice to have another wife ’cause then I can get away from her for a little bit.”

He acknowledges that plural marriage benefits all parties involved. “If I’m the one that’s cantankerous, she’s thinking, ‘It’d be nice if you had another wife so I can get a break from you,'” he says.

Janelle reacts to her ex’s comments in a confessional, saying Kody “hit it on the nose.” Meri Brown, however, is less impressed.

“That kind of comment just makes me want to vomit,” she tells the camera. “Maybe you should look at the whole big picture then in a situation like that and figure out how you can work together and be together instead of using somebody else as an escape. Are you kidding me?”

Kody and Meri, 52, were legally married from 1990 to 2014, when he instead opted to be Robyn’s lawful husband and adopt her kids from a past relationship. He remains married to Robyn but has split from spiritual wives Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown.

Christine, 50, was the first of Kody’s spouses to leave the polygamist, announcing the pair’s breakup in November 2021. She moved on with David Woolley, who proposed earlier this year.

While filming Sister Wives, Kody tells his friends he “might feel funny” or “get jealous” once Christine finds someone new. “I feel betrayed, no doubt,” he adds in a confessional. “But I’m also like, ‘Have a good life.’ I mean, what can I do? I’m not gonna be bothered when another guy is in her life … I don’t think.”

Back on the couch with his pals, Kody admits “there was one time” in his marriage to Christine where he “realized [his] biggest mistake.” He recalls Christine being “in this disconnect situation, where she was telling me how much she hated polygamy” — which he didn’t respond to positively.

“My mistake was when she was saying, ‘I hate polygamy,’ I was going, ‘What the hell? You wouldn’t have a family, you wouldn’t have me, you wouldn’t have our children.’ Instead of saying, ‘I know it’s hard, baby, I’m sorry. I love you and I wish it didn’t hurt,” he says.

Sister Wives season 18 airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.