Meri Brown gets emotional about what her future holds — with or without Kody Brown — in Us Weekly‘s exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek.

In a clip from the Sunday, October 8, episode of the TLC reality series, Kody, 54, and fourth wife Robyn Brown sit with Meri, 52, who reveals she’s living in a room at the bed and breakfast she runs. Kody is confused by the setup, which comes as a surprise to Meri.

“Kody’s not sure why I would use one of the rooms that we would rent out. Why does he care?” she says in a confessional. “I mean, he hasn’t cared what room I sleep in for the last decade, so I don’t know why he’d care now.”

Meri attempts to “break it all down” for Kody and Robyn, 44, admitting that she doesn’t “know” what she wants to do with the space next. “I don’t want to live there,” she tells them. “I don’t want it to be my house.”

Addressing Kody more directly, she says, “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away because, sorry, I still have hope. OK?”

The conversation takes a somber turn as Meri is moved to tears over the “anxiety” she feels about her business venture, leaving Kody and Robyn speechless.

“I was really just kind of hoping that he would care a little bit more,” Meri tells the camera. “There wasn’t really anything specific I wanted him to say or do. I just wanted him to have an air of caring, and that just was not there.”

She continues: “Like, conversations like this basically just tell me, ‘Go ahead, Meri, and just live your life on your own like you’ve been doing.’ Because nothing else is gonna change.”

As Meri’s emotions get the best of her in front of Kody, Robyn tries to explain the situation further. The outward showing of support raised a flag to Kody.

“What I’m seeing here is Robyn being an advocate of me and Meri and our reconciliation … and they’re making me feel very uncomfortable,” he says in a confessional of his own. “I got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with and I’m afraid if I abandon these women, that she’ll lose respect for me.”

Meri was Kody’s first wife, with the pair tying the knot in 1990. He subsequently entered spiritual unions with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown before Robyn joined the family in 2010. Four years later, Kody opted to legally separate from Meri in order to exchange vows with Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Despite their lawful divorce, Kody and Meri continued their spiritual relationship — and their ups and downs were documented throughout the family’s reality show. Earlier this year, the pair confirmed they had called it quits. (Christine, 51, and Janelle, 54, have also split from Kody.)

Robyn, meanwhile, confessed on a recent episode of Sister Wives that she felt “unsteady” in her own marriage to Kody — and went into detail about her close bond with Meri. “[We’ve] always have had this steadiness between the two of us,” she said on October 1. “And through everything that’s been happening, it’s like, at least I could go to her and look her in the eyes and say, ‘We’re here for each other right? We’re going to stick this out right? Let’s not give up, OK.'”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.