Can’t everyone just get along? Apparently not! Kody Brown isn’t thrilled that wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have formed such a close relationship, he reveals during the Sunday, February 23, episode of Sister Wives.

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot of pleasure to me when I’d see my wives goofing off and playing and having fun together. I’m jaded, I guess,” Kody, 51, reveals in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the new episode. “I just don’t see plural marriage in the same light that I used to. I’m struggling with plural marriage and I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with their conflict. We’re at a stage in our lives now where were far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

During the clip, Kody sees the four women making snow angels together and says that he’s “cynical” — even though he knows he probably shouldn’t feel that way, especially since together they share 18 children.

“We did an entire discussion about one home and I think there’s a tendency, especially with my presentation of this one house idea, where there’s sort of a loyalty bond that they get with each there,” he explains in the clip. “It’s me or them. [For example,] ‘Well, my sister wife doesn’t like this one house idea, so I’m gonna side with her instead of my husband.'”

During season 9, Meri, 48, has also been very open about the struggles of having a plural family, even revealing that she nearly was kicked out of her rental home because of their lifestyle.

“We told her everything. We’ve disclosed everything,” Kody told her at the time when she shared the issues she was having with the owner.

“I was, like, completely open with her,” she replied during the premiere episode. “They put it in the contract — in the rental contract. She knows we’re a plural family. She knows we’re gonna be filming in the house. … By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like, ‘I need to rethink this. I need to consider whether or not I wanna have you continue renting from me.’”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.