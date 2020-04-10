A blended family. Janelle Brown is very thankful for her close relationship with Christine Brown — no matter how strange it may seem to others.

During the Sunday, April 12, episode of Sister Wives, Janelle’s daughter, Maddie, is two days away from her due date and Christine, 47, comes over to try to help out.

“I’m glad that Christine’s here now. It’s just extremely helpful to me to have another person here,” Janelle, 50, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusively sneak peek. Christine quickly mentions that “monogamists don’t have that luxury” of having such a great support system.

“The way that our family came together. The roles weren’t so ‘These are my kids, these are your kids,'” Janelle notes. “We’ve always been pretty compatible and our children have always been born neck and neck — like, you had one, I had one. … Christine and I did a lot more coteam, coparenting, just because we had the bulk of the children.”

The pair, who are both married to Kody Brown, also note that Maddie is very close to Christine, more than the other wives, Robyn or Meri Brown.

“Robyn has her hands full in Flagstaff, Meri works like a maniac,” Janelle says. “So it just made a lot of sense for a lot of seasons for Christine to be the one that came out.”

Janelle married Kody in 1993. She has six children: Logan, 25, Maddie, Hunter, 23, Robert, 21, Gabriel, 18 and Savanah, 15. Christine and Kody married the following year in 1994 and she also has six kids: Aspyn, 25, Mykelti, 23, Paedon, 21, Gwendlyn, 18, Ysabel, 16, and Truely, 9.

Janelle recently opened up exclusively to Us about staying separate from her family during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” she shared. “We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households. There would be more camaraderie.”

Plus, she notes it’d be “easier” on the children. “The kids could hang out in one house,” she added. “We’d be out there on our property with more stuff to do and have less people being exposed to the public.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET.