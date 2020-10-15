Skeet Ulrich Says Goodbye to ‘Riverdale’ on Final Day of Filming

The end of one chapter. Skeet Ulrich filmed his final day of Riverdale on Thursday, October 15, and officially said goodbye to the CW drama.

“Goodbye Riverdale…thank you for introducing me to some lifelong friendships and so many beautiful souls. Today is my last day on set but the experience will never leave my heart,” the Scream actor, 50, wrote via Instagram, posting a photo of himself on set. “Thank you to all of you for the love and support.”

In February, Ulrich, who portrayed FP Jones, announced that season 4 would be his last. Season 4 wrapped in March but had to be cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. In September, the cast began filming new episodes — which will start with the three episodes they didn’t get to in season 4.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement in February. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

He later thanked fans via Instagram for their “unwavering support and love” over his time on the show.

“I may be leaving Riverdale but my experience over the last four years will never leave my heart,” Ulrich shared. “A very special thanks to @writerras for giving me this opportunity.”

In May, he answered fan questions via Instagram and detailed a bit more of why he chose to exit the Archie comics show.

“I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively,” the Craft star said at the time. “That’s the most honest answer.”

Marisol Nichols (who played Hermione Lodge) also chose to exit the show, but will appear in the first three episodes.

Riverdale is set to return to The CW in January. The first three episodes will be those from season 4 — including senior prom and graduation! — then the show will undergo a seven-year time jump.