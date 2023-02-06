It’s all about girl code! Lauren “Lolo” Spencer loves starring on the HBO Max hit Sex Lives of College Girls — but she isn’t fond of Kimberly kissing Whitney’s ex-boyfriend in the season 2 finale.

“Literally a violation. But again, you’re young, people are just trying to follow their hearts the best way they can,” Spencer, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Gold Meets Golden event in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 4. “So, I mean, I wouldn’t do nothing like that. I know if any of my homegirls did something like that, it would be a problem. But, hopefully, there’s a way that they’ll be able to mend from it. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

In the season 2 finale of the HBO Max hit, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) made a promise to room together their sophomore year. Their dynamic, however, hit a snag when Kimberly admitted she had feelings for Whitney’s ex Canaan (Christopher Meyer). Adding fuel to the fire, Kimberly acted on her impulses, chasing him down and kissing him in the quad during the episode’s final moments — leaving Whitney to stumble upon them locking lips.

The drama may be at an all-time high on the college-themed comedy, but Spencer is loving being part of the chaos. She’s portrayed Jocelyn on Sex Lives since it premiered in November 2021. The quick-witted, sex-positive, wheelchair-using freshman at Essex College is a character who has inspired many with her story — something that the model is very proud of.

“[It’s] just confirmation that I’m doing the right work and that I’m doing something that is impactful, that is helping society grow overall with accepting people with disabilities for their humanity first versus just their existence or what we may see,” she told Us. “And falling into all of the stereotypes. So it’s just really, really great to just be here, being impactful in the best way that I can be.”

Spencer has worked hard at creating a successful career as a disability lifestyle influencer, model, actor and content creator, but one thing she loved about taking on the role of Jocelyn is that her character’s disability doesn’t define her.

“I knew that when I read the sides [for my audition] and I looked at the dialogue … I was like, ‘Wait, they’re not even mentioning the wheelchair at all?’ This is this girl just, like, going off having a good time. I said, ‘OK, I’m signing up for this. I’m going to do the best that I can.’ And thank God I did!” she shared.

The Give Me Liberty star added that while creator Mindy Kaling was looking for a “character that had a disability” it wasn’t necessarily “specific to [a] wheelchair” — allowing Jocelyn to be more than just one thing.

While Spencer loves her character, she’s still looking to expand the role in season 3 — which was greenlit in December 2022. “I can only hope [there’s] just more Jocelyn, more moments, more spontaneity. Just more fun,” she said, adding that she’d love to have a romantic arc of her own.

“I would set her up with a new character,” she revealed. “I feel like it would be somebody that’s like new to campus that she’s got her eye on and was like, ‘Oh, I’m taking them down before everybody else does.’”

Sex Lives of College Girls seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn