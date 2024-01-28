While Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake reunited on Saturday Night Live, two of Us Weekly‘s favorite internet boyfriends were hanging out backstage.

Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal were adorably spotted relaxing on a couch in a Saturday, January 27, Instagram Story shared by Pedro’s sister, Lux Pascal. Pedro, 48, looked casual in a mustard-colored sweater and a pair of jeans as he sat next to Mescal, 27, on a bench. The Irish heartthrob, meanwhile, chose a green sweater and black blazer and rested his hand on the ledge behind Pedro.

Mescal also attended the SNL cast’s official afterparty, according to a since-deleted Instagram Story pic shared by director Oliver Hermanus.

“And I’ll go anywhere for Mr. Mescal. (Even the SNL afterparty),” Hermanus, 40, captioned his pic of the Oscar nominee posing with Johnson, 34, and SNL cast members Sarah Sherman, Ben Marshall and John Higgins.

During the afterparty, Mescal was spotted wearing the same emerald-colored shirt as he flashed a peace sign for the camera.

While Pedro wasn’t pictured during the afterparty, he has recently become an SNL staple. The Last of Us star made his hosting debut in February 2023, even poking fun at being known as the internet’s “Daddy.”

“He’s Daddy, I’m Mommy and we’re all a happy family, no crumbs left,” BFF Sarah Paulson quipped at the time, pretending her character was dating Pascal.

Pedro returned to the SNL stage several months later, helping rapper Bad Bunny translate his Spanish-speaking monologue into English. (Bad Bunny, 29, hails from Puerto Rico, while Pedro is originally from Chile.)

“I find it’s always charming when you make a self-deprecating joke, where you make a joke about a part of your body or your face that’s unflattering,” Pedro told Bad Bunny during the October 2023 episode. “You know what also works? Audiences love it when you show an embarrassing photo of yourself.”

While neither Pedro nor Mescal showed up in one of Johnson’s Saturday sketches, the episode did have other star-studded cameos. Justin Timberlake, the episode’s musical guest, Jimmy Fallon, Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban all made brief appearances in the variety show’s skits.

“I’m so excited to be back at SNL. It’s sort of a reunion for me and Justin Timberlake [because] we were actually in a movie together called The Social Network,” Johnson added in her monologue, referring to the 2010 film where she played Timberlake’s one-time love interest.