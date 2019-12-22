



Eddie Murphy made Saturday Night Live die-hards very happy with his return to host the Saturday, December 21, episode — 35 years after starring on the show as a cast member.

Throwbacks

Murphy brought back Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood for an updated version that saw his apartment building dealing with the effects of gentrification. From being accused of stealing a TV to having kids show up that claimed he was their father, Mister Robinson had his hands full.

Later in the broadcast, the host revived Buckwheat as the fan-favorite character competed on The Masked Singer. Buckwheat put his own spin on popular songs including Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies” before judge Nicole Scherzinger (Melissa Villaseñor) broke the fourth wall: “We’ve missed you these past 30 years. We love you, and it’s good to have you back.”

Murphy’s beloved Gumby then made an appearance during “Weekend Update.” He lambasted Michael Che for suggesting that fans would not recognize him and refused to leave the stage when his segment was over, which caused Colin Jost to break out in a fit of laughter.

Velvet Jones reemerged on Black Jeopardy and tried to shill his line of books. However, his message didn’t resonate in the #MeToo era.

Update With Pete

Pete Davidson filled viewers in on his love life during “Weekend Update,” claiming that “the world wants to punch me in the throat” every time he dates someone famous. “If I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me: I’m the best-case scenario,” he quipped. Davidson later insinuated that he is going to rehab over the holidays.

Trailblazers

Murphy poked fun at his “boring, stay-at-home” dad life in his monologue, sweetly noting that his 10 children are “pretty much my whole life now.” The host was then joined by Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Kenan Thompson, who lauded Murphy’s career path and joked about being half of Netflix’s budget.

Been There

Holiday tensions boiled over for one family. Murphy and Maya Rudolph made the perfect pair as a couple hosting their family for Christmas. The little — and big — annoyances did not make their way into Murphy’s heartfelt toast, but viewers were treated to a barrelful of relatable laughs.

It’s a Vibe

Musical guest Lizzo delivered energetic performances of her ubiquitous hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

Failed It

This holiday baking competition didn’t quite go as planned for the contestants … or Murphy. He slipped up at the end of the sketch, telling his monstrous cake, “We can still win this s–t.” He quickly covered his mouth upon noticing his mistake.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.