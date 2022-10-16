As Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, she hopes her performance impressed the elusive Lady Whistledown.

“I can’t tell you all how excited I am to be here,” the “Hot Girl” rapper, 27, gushed in her Saturday, October 15, monologue. “Most of you know me as Megan Thee Stallion, but if you know me then you know I go by many names. Let’s see, we got Tina Snow, the Hot Girl Coach, the H-Town Hottie and if you are one of my many, many haters: I’m probably, ‘Ugh, that bitch.’”

After the Texas native noted that she is “that bitch” and proud of it, she told the NBC viewers that she’s more than “one of the hottest emcees in the game.”

“There’s so much more to me than meets the eye. For example, I’m a really good actress. Like, I don’t want to toot my own horn or nothing, but I think I do a pretty good British accent,” Megan quipped before showing off her skills. “Put me in Bridgerton, bitch.”

While Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton keeps a tight lid on season 3 production secrets and casting ahead of its forthcoming premiere, the Grammy Award winner further proved she has what it takes to join the ton as she starred in an SNL parody of another Shondaland show. The “Savage” performer and cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson played nurses at the “Hot Girl Hospital,” where they aimed to “glow up” their community “one dusty chick at a time.” A voiceover even proclaimed that the fictional series was inspired by the “mind of Shonda Rhimes” and her Grey’s Anatomy show.

Megan even let a visiting doctor (Mikey Day) know that their team only specializes in “wigs, butts and clothes” rather than medical emergencies. “No ma’am, you gonna be a bad bitch real soon,” she consoled Heidi Gardner’s “basic” patient in the sketch.

Megan’s hopes for a Bridgerton cameo wouldn’t be her acting debut as she’s had brief roles on NBC’s Good Girls, STARZ’s P-Valley and F—king Identical Twins. She also made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Disney+’s She-Hulk earlier this year. On the Tatiana Maslany-led series, the rap star played herself and even got to twerk on camera with the 37-year-old Orphan Black alum.

“When I look at [my inspirations such as Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music,” Megan — who also served as SNL‘s musical guest on Saturday — previously told The Cut in an August interview. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress. I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

