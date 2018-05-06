Donald Glover dazzled while hosting the Saturday, May 5, episode of Saturday Night Live, thanks to his brazen commitment to every sketch and his duties as musical guest Childish Gambino. Plus, Stormy Daniels made a surprise appearance.

Stormy Forecast

The cold open was a who’s who of Hollywood A-listers. Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen returned to dial up everyone he could think of, giving us an abundance of high-profile cameos.

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/k56rfAaPNw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon appeared as Ivanka Trump and a very high-pitched Jared Kushner while Martin Short debuted his Dr. Harold Bornstein impression. Last but not least, when Cohen called Stormy Daniels to negotiate, the real Daniels answered the phone and warned Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, “A storm’s a coming, baby.”

A Kanye Place

A group of friends in a Quiet Place-esque horror movie had to remain completely silent if they didn’t want to be snatched up by monsters. Too bad Kanye West started ranting at the same time. The characters agreed to only talk about things that were important, but they just couldn’t stop caring about Kanye, even when their lives depended on it. Meanwhile, Michael Che “passed” on covering West’s controversial statements about slavery during Weekend Update.

Jurassic World v. Everyone

Ever wondered if the victims in Jurassic World films get justice after they’re eaten by genetically-mutated dinos? This sketch explored the ramifications of another Jurassic World attack, with Glover bringing a charismatic conviction to his portrayal of the lawyer defending the increasingly negligent theme park.

Raz P. Berry

With a name like Raz P. Berry, how could he not accuse a random woman of cheating on him? This music video spoof had amazing dance moves and a long list of things Glover’s character did in retaliation after he thought he saw his significant other with another man, but the joke was on him.

Friendos

How do rappers work through emotional conflict? Therapy. Friendos — a group that looked suspiciously like Migos — had a breakthrough with their therapist after working through their Lambo and ad lib problems.

Galatic Summit

Glover appeared as his Solo: A Star Wars Story character, Lando Calrissian, in this sketch to introduce the franchise to the black community. Sadly, he found that turnout was still low.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!