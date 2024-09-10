As Saturday Night Live announced the cast for season 50, Chloe Troast confirmed she didn’t make the cut.

“Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL this season,” Troast, 27, wrote in an Instagram statement on Monday, September 9. “I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

Troast, who made her SNL debut in 2023 for season 49, issued a farewell message to her supporters.

“I wanna thank everyone who supported me. Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer, wore costumes from characters and had such wonderful things to say,” she continued. “You mean everything to me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love.”

Troast’s exit comes after cast members Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson announced their own departures. Meanwhile, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker have been promoted to main cast members after being featured players for two seasons. The sketch series has also addressed three new featured players to season 50: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline.

Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has become a fixture in late-night programming and is by far the longest running sketch comedy show in TV history. In addition to each episode featuring a celebrity host and a musical guest, the show has helped launch the careers of many cast members such as Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon.

Not everyone has walked away on the best of terms with Saturday Night Live. Johnson, 39, recently discussed how she began doubting her role on the show before season 49.

“I talked to my team. I was like, ‘Look, I don’t really know if I belong at this job, so maybe I should step away,’” Johnson recalled on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast in August. “But I told them super, super late, like right after I found out I got to go back. And it was like ‘Well Punkie, you need a plan. You can’t just quit your job.’”

Johnson remained as a cast member for one more season, adding, “I think I got like three or four sketches on the first half [of the season]. And usually I only get maybe two or three on the entire season, so I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m killing it. Like, this is my season.’”

After writer Ben Silva left SNL, Johnson questioned her future again.

“If I was telling him something, he knew how to put it in SNL format for me. If I try to put it in SNL format, that’s the hard part,” Johnson noted. “I didn’t really feel like I fit, like I didn’t feel like that was my zone. That show is for a different type of person.”

She continued: “I came from standup so I just thought everybody else came from standup. I started having conversations with people and everybody was like, ‘Oh yeah, we went to school for this.’ I’m like, ‘Y’all went to school to be here?’”

Saturday Night Live season 50 premieres on NBC Saturday, September 28, at 11:30 pm ET.