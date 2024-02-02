The SNL 1975 cast has Us shook by their resemblance to their real-life Saturday Night Live counterparts.

The upcoming film, which is directed by Jason Reitman, will focus on the behind-the-scenes story of the night leading up to SNL‘s first broadcast in October 1975. Reitman wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan, which was based on an extensive series of interviews with living cast members, writers and crew.

SNL 1975 stars Lamorne Morris, Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith, Matt Wood, Gabriel LaBelle and Cooper Hoffman as some of the iconic comedians who helped establish the sketch series.

Since its inception, Saturday Night Live has become a fixture in late-night programming. In addition to each episode featuring a celebrity host and a musical guest, the show has helped launch the careers of many cast members such as Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon.

Keep scrolling to see how the cast of SNL 1975 compares to their real-life counterparts from Saturday Night Live: