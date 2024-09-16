Sofia Vergara is taking her 2024 Emmy Awards loss in her stride.

The Colombian actress was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie on Sunday, September 15, for her titular role in Netflix’s crime drama Griselda but lost out to True Detective: Night Country star Jodie Foster.

The loss marked her fifth time leaving the Emmys empty-handed after being nominated four times for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit comedy Modern Family between 2010 and 2013.

Vergara, 52, shared a humorous video via Instagram on Sunday, joking to a pal off-camera about being robbed of a victory. “Me lo robaron … por quinta vez,” she can be heard saying, which translates to, “They stole it from me … for the fifth time.”

The actress both starred in and produced Griselda, a fictionalized biographical drama about real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The series received acclaim from critics when it premiered in January.

Vergara did, however, receive a sweet shout-out onstage from actor John Leguizamo, who tipped his hat to some of the nominees from underrepresented backgrounds. He also gave shout-outs to Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez, Baby Reindeer’s Nava Mau, and True Detective: Night Country creator Issa López and actress Kali Reis.

Later on Sunday, Vergara brushed off her Emmys loss with a consolation prize — a burger. “I didn’t get an Emmy but I got a hamburger 😂,” she captioned a candid video of her biting into a burger at Netflix’s Emmys afterparty.

Vergara also celebrated her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara’s 33rd birthday, posting a video of him and other guests dancing to Cher’s “Believe.” She captioned the video, “Happy bday @manologonzalezvergara 🥳🥳🥳 luv u!!!!!” (Manolo, whom Vergara shares with her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, turns 33 on Monday, September 16.)

The Griselda star was also spotted having a little Modern Family reunion with Jesse Tyler Ferguson during the Emmys.

Vergara’s former Modern Family costar Julie Bowen recently revealed the risqué gift Vergara once gave her.

“We are absolutely, completely different,” Bowen told E! News in an interview published Friday, September 13. “I like to wear the baggiest, grossest underwear and show them to her, and she’s like, ‘Please, why are you wearing that?’”

Bowen continued, “She used to leave little thong underwear for me in my trailer, and I was like, ‘What is this? What is this tiny scrap of fabric?’ Because she wants me to be more of a woman.”