When Sofía Vergara found out she had been featured in Bad Bunny’s track “Monaco,” she pulled a move straight out of Serena Van Der Woodsen’s book.

“I threw my phone,” Vergara, 51, told Andy Cohen on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live, adding that she then picked up her device and contacted a family member who “loves” the rapper, 29. “Everybody was, like, texting me. It was super exciting. I love him. It was a surprise, I didn’t know he was going to do that.”

In the 2023 song, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) sang, “Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona,” which translated to, “Sofía Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person.”

After the track dropped, Vergara shared the music video via her Instagram in October 2023 with a flirty caption for Bad Bunny. “​​Mas lindo eres tu @badbunnypr,” she wrote, with four face blowing a kiss emojis. The comment translated to, “You are more beautiful.”

While Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola pointed out on Tuesday that Bad Bunny may be single, Vergara didn’t approve of the idea. (Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, January 24, that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are back together after their December 2023 split.)

“Let’s not go crazy,” Vergara said, noting that Bad Bunny is younger than her 32-year-old son Manolo. “To me, they can’t be younger than 50. I’m 51.” (Vergara welcomed son Manolo in 1991 with then-husband Joe Gonzalez.)

As Cohen, 55, seemed surprised by the actress’ dating rule, Vergara said, “OK, 49.”

While Vergara may not have her sights set on Bad Bunny, the actress is single. Us confirmed in July 2023 that Vergara and Joe Manganiello filed to end their marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement, days before the actor officially filed the paperwork. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source previously told Us that Vergara and Manganiello, 47, were no longer “on the same page” about their relationship, which Vergara recently confirmed in a new interview.

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she revealed to the Spanish newspaper El País earlier this month. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Vergara said she’s “ready to be a grandmother” whereas Manganiello wanted to have kids of his own.

Despite the split news, Vergara seemed optimistic about her future, adding, “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”