Gossip Girl may have ended nearly a decade ago, but social media users continue to find goofs, funny moments and more as they revisit the iconic series — and the latest even caught former showrunner Joshua Safran’s attention.

The TV writer responded to a viral tweet of Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen throwing out her cellphone in the trash can on the streets of New York City after a fight with Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf on the second episode of the show.

Alongside a series of photos of Serena tossing her phone into the trash after looking at a picture with Blair, the meme reads, “Normal people: *delete image*. serena van der woodsen:”

I remember discussing this in the writers room as if it were no big deal. As if it were throwing away a coffee cup. https://t.co/0Fc7aXDgih — JS (@Anthologist) April 10, 2021

Safran replied, “I remember discussing this in the writers room as if it were no big deal. As if it were throwing away a coffee cup.”

Gossip Girl originally ran for six seasons on The CW from 2007 to 2012. The drama made headlines last month after a TikTok user pointed out that the identity of the infamous narrator was nearly revealed in the pilot episode when Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was shown on his computer as Kristen Bell (the voice of Gossip Girl) said her iconic line for the first time, “And who am I? That’s one secret I’ll never tell.”

The series, which also starred Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass), Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey), Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams), Kelly Rutherford (Lily van der Woodsen) and Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey), made waves on the social media platform last year too. In May 2020, one TikToker pointed out Serena wearing a pair of black sweatpants under her dress in a season 6 episode. The following month, a clip of a background actress wearing only one shoe during a season 5 episode made headlines.

HBO Max announced plans to reboot Gossip Girl in 2019. Season 1 of the show is currently filming in NYC. While none of the OG cast members are set to return, Safran confirmed that the new series takes place in the same Upper East Side universe.

“They are a part of the world. The characters talk about them and that they do exist,” Safran told Entertainment Tonight in December 2019. “So yeah, I would love to have them come back. The show jumped five years in the future when it ended and we are past that five years now, so it’s whole new things that they could be doing. I think of [the new show] like the Marvel universe. It’s not a continuation or a sequel. It truly just is looking at a different angle.”