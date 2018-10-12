Sonja Morgan is happy to see her costars happy! The Real Housewives of New York City star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly after Bethenny Frankel was spotted packing on the PDA with a new man named Paul Bernon.

“Well, I don’t know if it’s a boyfriend. You’ll have to wait to find out from Bethenny,” Morgan, 54, told Us at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in New York City on Thursday, October 11, noting that “all [of Bethenny’s] guys are handsome.”

“All I can say from my side of the road looking from the outside in because I’m not gonna tell anything from the inside out, I’m just happy to see her holding hands with somebody,” Morgan, who split with her ex-husband, John Morgan, in 2006, continued. “I don’t want her to be alone, and being a divorced mom, it’s hard, because you’re there for your kid 100 percent or let’s say 99 percent, and then the other 1 percent of your time, you should have someone.”

Frankel, 47, shares 8-year-old daughter Bryn with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The former couple called it quits in 2013 after three years of marriage. Following her split, the Skinnygirl creator was in an on-off relationship with Dennis Shields, who she knew for more than 30 years. In August, Shields was found dead of an apparent overdose.

Morgan told Us that she has “absolutely” been there for Frankel following Shields’ death.

“I think I could say safely that we’ve all been there for her. She’s been through a lot as well. We all go through a lot,” the Sonja Morgan New York designer explained. “You know, New Yorkers, we have a lot of grit. All my girlfriends in New York have grit. We’re independent. We work. We’re mothers. We’re girlfriends. We’re wives. We’re ex-wives.”

Frankel documented the RHONY women supporting her during a recent trip to Dorinda Medley’s house in the Berkshires, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, October 9. Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer and newbie Barbara Kavovit were all in attendance for the wild night in, which included dancing, drinks and naked chefs cooking dinner.

“Thanks to Bethenny’s Instagram story, my daughter also saw it, but you know, I said, you know, I’m a character. It was a private girls’ party at home. No one was driving,” Morgan told Us of the evening, referring to her 18-year-old daughter Quincy. “I’ve been going through something personal recently in the family, and the girls were there to support me, and I always have a great time.”

In her various Instagram Stories, Frankel told the camera that all of the women “needed” a night to let loose.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to premiere to Bravo in 2019.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

