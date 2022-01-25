Passing on his wisdom. Sophia Bush recalled a night out with Joshua Jackson that resulted in him giving her a little advice about filming a teen drama in North Carolina.

Dawson’s Creek, which aired on The WB from 1998 to 2003, filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and One Tree Hill, which debuted on the same network in 2003, started shooting right after the iconic teen drama wrapped. That left some time for Jackson, now 43, to give the new kids on the creek some advice.

“Back when we were kids, I remember — because Josh Jackson still had his place in Wilmington for a bit after Dawson’s wrapped — and I remember, like, being out at Wrightsville [Beach Brewery] and having a beer with him,” Bush, 39, recalled on the Monday, January 24 episode of the “Drama Queens” podcast.

The Good Sam star remembered Jackson saying, “It’s gonna be great. It’s also gonna get really weird. This place is small. There’s nowhere to go, and everybody’s gonna date everybody. And just be nice to each other.”

Bush was taken aback by the advice. “I was like, ‘What?!’ I just thought it was so funny.”

Cohost Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on OTH, acknowledged that the advice was spot-on, and Bush agreed. The Chicago P.D. alum, however, looks back on that time fondly, knowing that they’re now both involved in much more charitable causes.

“He’s just like, ‘There’s nowhere to go. You’re in a petri dish together, get ready.’ And now I see Josh and now we’re on all these amazing whisper networks of activists working on social justice issues and we just laugh,” she said. “We’re like, ‘Remember when we were just two dumb kids in Wilmington? And we were all so messy?'”

Bush famously got together with costar Chad Michael Murray while on the teen drama (they were married for five months from 2005 to 2006), and the other “Drama Queens” hosts have hinted that they all managed to find plenty of romance in the small North Carolina town.

Burton, now 39, joked that the podcasting trio — which also includes Bethany Joy Lenz — have a “dozen” engagements between the three of them. Bush, for her part, previously revealed that they often ignored advice about their relationships in their early twenties.

“Sometimes you should listen when people tell you to be careful and you’re young and you don’t know what you’re doing in relationships,” the Pasadena, California, native said during an August 2021 episode of the audio program.