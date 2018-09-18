Moving on up! Sophia Bush just landed a new drama, Surveillance, on CBS and she couldn’t be happier to be part of the network – especially with the recent changes behind the scenes. On September 9, CEO Les Moonves was let go after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The way the network handled the situation was something Bush was very proud to be a part of – and has impacted her decision to star on their show.

“There’s never a decision that I make that doesn’t take culture and climate into account, and I had a show on CBS years ago. I worked with the incredible creators of Will and Grace, and we did a comedy for half a season there that we really loved,” Bush told Us Weekly exclusively at the Women Making History Awards in Los Angeles, referring to her 2012 sitcom Partners. “The experience even then to now, I see a drastic shift, and when incredible leaders who I respect and who also show me the utmost respect, talk to me about the top to bottom changes that they’re making and the commitments that they’re making, and the tens and millions of dollars that they’re going to put towards women’s initiatives, and talk to me about redefining a network with a show like this – with a strong female lead that explores women in a new way – that, to me, feels like very serious and substantial commitment.”

The actress and activist, 36, adding that she feels it’s important that the changes continue and plans to help with that.

“As much as I wish that, at that network and every other network that I’ve worked at, I could go back in time and change the course of experience for other women, that’s sadly impossible,” she added. “So for me, it’s about who’s making the biggest commitment to honor the biggest cultural change now, and I feel really confident about where I’m going, and obviously hope that the words will all be true.”

In Surveillance, Bush plays the head of communications for the NSA whose loyalties are split between protecting her own secrets and the government. The spy thriller does not yet have a premiere date.

