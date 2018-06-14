Ravens fly together! The cast of One Tree Hill tweeted their support to Sophia Bush on Thursday, July 14, one day after the actress gave a new interview detailing the harassment she and the cast allegedly suffered at the hands of the show’s creator Mark Schwahn.

“My soul sister,” Hilarie Burton, who played Bush’s character’s best friend in the show, tweeted. “I love you, ya gutsy, no bulls—t broad!” Bush retweeted Burton, adding, “And I you, sister. #BurnItDownSis.”

Kate Voegele, who recurred on One Tree Hill as Mia for seasons 5 through 8, also retweeted Burton and added three emojis: fire, the hands up/praise and the heart.

In an interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Bush detailed her first experience with Schwahn on set of the hit CW show, which allegedly happened when she was 21.

“Look, my mom is a crazy Italian lady from New Jersey. The first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my ass, I hit him in front of six other producers, and I hit him f—cking hard,” Bush, 35, said on Radio Andy on Wednesday, June 13. “He came back to L.A. and I was told years later by one of the then writers who became an EP, that he came back being like, ‘That f—cking entitled b—ch! Who does she think she is?’ And this very sweet man Mike, who I love and is like a ride or die for me, was like, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t touch the girls.’”

The Incredibles 2 star added that Shwahn then threatened Mike’s job, but the producer did know to keep his distance from Bush following the incident.

“It was very clear to him to stay away from me. You heard comments you knew about things he said to people, we knew about the late-night texts,” she continued. “We knew when he was super obsessed with one girl on our show that he would try to bang down her hotel room door in the middle of the night.”

In November, show writers Audrey Wauchope and Rachel Specter accused Schwahn of harassment during their time on the teen drama. Three days after their claims, Bush, Voegele, Burton and 15 other One Tree Hill stars came forward, writing a letter of accusations against Schwahn. He was later fired from E!’s The Royals, the show he created and acted as showrunner on.

Schwahn has never spoken out about the allegations.

