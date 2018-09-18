The greatest fan of all. Sophie Turner sent a sweet message to fiancé Joe Jonas after he showed love for her hit series, Game of Thrones.

After the HBO show won Best Drama Series at the 2018 Emmys on Monday, September 17, the DNCE frontman, 29, enthusiastically tweeted “YESSSSS!!! @GameOfThrones” with a crying face, fireball and dancing man emoji. Turner — who plays Sansa Stark on the beloved series — took notice and responded, “I love you.” (Her GoT costar Peter Dinklage also won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.)

I love you — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) September 18, 2018

The happy couple — who began dating in 2016 — announced they were engaged in October 2017 with matching Instagram posts that showed off the actress’ pear-shaped diamond ring. A month later, they celebrated with family and friends at Mamo restaurant in New York City.

Turner, 22, touched on the importance of balancing her personal life and her professional life in May. “It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever,” she told Marie Claire. “There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

While the couple has not announced their wedding date, Turner will have more free time to plan the nuptials after the final season of Game of Thrones airs in 2019. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress — who has starred on the series since 2011 — opened up in December 2017 about reading the show’s final script.

“It was really bittersweet. It was hard. At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, ‘End of Game of Thrones,’” Turner recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!