Bethenny Frankel already got Spencer Pratt’s attention regarding her desire to get justice — and residuals checks — for reality TV stars.

“I actually am on strike Bethenny,” Pratt, 39, quipped in a TikTok shared on Thursday, July 20. “I’ve just been waiting for somebody to notice.”

Pratt’s video was shared in response to Frankel’s social media PSA about wanting to create a reality star union and strike for better wages.

“Reality stars should go on strike. The Hills, people still watch The Hills,” Frankel, 52, said in her original clip before Pratt chimed in from his house, saying, “But I’ve been on strike for a while now.”

Pratt joked that his self-imposed strike is “why you don’t see me anywhere.”

Pratt became a household name after starring on The Hills from 2007 to 2010. He and his wife, Heidi Montag, were also part of the main cast for the MTV spinoff The Hills: New Beginnings, which ran from 2019 to 2021. Pratt has since begun selling crystals and pendants via his Pratt Daddy brand.

Frankel, meanwhile, made headlines on Wednesday, July 19, when she posted an Instagram video outlining her ideas for a reality TV strike. The plan came as a result of the current Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Hollywood is on strike, entertainers are fighting for residuals and no one will promote anything. Why isn’t reality TV on strike? I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV and people are still watching those episodes,” Frankel said in the clip. “We’ve always been the losers … During the last writers strike, we were providing all the entertainment and that’s really when the gold rush of reality TV started.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star — who appeared exited the Bravo series in 2019 after season 11 — claimed, “I have never made a single residual. So either I’m missing something or we’re getting screwed too.”

Frankel further argued that MTV shows such as The Hills and ABC reality franchises The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are in the same boat making “peanuts” for their seasons. “We don’t get paid s—t,” she alleged.

“Wish I had your brain when I signed my life away haha. I’m with you!!!” former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote in the comments section. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes “agreed” with Frankel as well, adding, “I been saying this but they will hear you better than me.”

Vicki Gunvalson, who was an OG cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, commented: “Totally agree! We should be getting residuals for all the times they have used our footage. I got paid $0 season.”

The following day, Frankel shared another video vowing to create a “reality TV reckoning” and get justice for her fellow reality pals. “People’s names and likeness are used and exploited forever. We build the intellectual property,” she alleged in a clip posted on Thursday.

Frankel concluded: “I do not have the idiot guide to starting a union in one day. But I will learn quickly.”

Frankel’s comments come after the WGA strike began in May and SAG-AFTRA picketing started earlier this month. Both unions are working to come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for better wages, residuals and more. As the battle continues, Hollywood has come to a halt and very little, if any, new projects are being made.