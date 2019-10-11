



When The Hills: New Beginnings returns for season 2, viewers should expect a cast shake-up — according to Spencer Pratt.

“They’re casting a new cast pretty much. There is going to be some new faces for sure,” Pratt, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively at the premiere of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 10. “I know, but it’s a secret.”

Heidi Montag added, “I have a few people from the past that may be popping up, so we’ll see.”

While the Pratt Daddy Crystals creator didn’t disclose names, he has famous faces he wants to pop up on the show, including Taylor Swift and Cody Simpson, who has recently been linked to Kaitlynn Carter’s ex Miley Cyrus. Someone he hasn’t been filming with? Carter.

“We were never in touch with Kaitlynn. … The only time we talked with her was at Justin Bobby’s performance and our vow renewal. That was the only two times,” Pratt explained.

After Montag, 33, revealed that the couple didn’t know Carter, 31, before they start filming the show, Pratt quipped, “I don’t think we’ll know her in the future.”

Pratt hasn’t been in touch with Carter’s ex Brody Jenner either.

“We haven’t had a relationship in 10 years so it’s same as that,” he told Us.

“I think that’s the tricky thing with The Hills,” Montag explained. “It’s a bunch of former friends who are reuniting so no one is really hanging out or friends so you’re finding your footing back in the group and hanging out with people you wouldn’t necessarily be hanging out with in a different setting. … It’s not forced, it’s good to reunite and happy to hang out and [have] new people integrating, It’s just an adjustment for everyone to see each other.”

The twosome added that they weren’t surprised by Carter’s split from Jenner — or Cyrus.

“[I’m] not even a little [shocked],” Pratt told Us. “I had already heard things while we were filming. I was like, ‘Oh OK, there it is.’”

Season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings also starred Audrina Patridge, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton and Brendan Lee. Season 2 is expected to air in 2020.

