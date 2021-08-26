The role of a lifetime. Kristen Stewart‘s upcoming portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Spencer has been generating buzz for months — and fans finally have their first look at the highly anticipated film.

The first official teaser for the Pablo Larraín-directed movie dropped on Thursday, August 26, and opens with a stunning bird’s eye view of a royal residence. As staffers set the table for dinner, Diana (Stewart) gives herself one last look in the mirror.

“Ma’am, they’re waiting for you,” an aide says from outside a closed door.

The film takes place over the Christmas holiday in 1991, with the British royal family making their traditional visit to Queen Elizabeth II‘s Sandringham Estate. At the same time, rumors of trouble in Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles begin to cause a stir. (The pair tied the knot in 1981 and eventually split in December 1992, four years before their divorce was made final.)

“They know everything,” Sally Hawkins, whose character has yet to be revealed, tells an emotional Diana at the end of the trailer.

On the verge of tears, the Princess of Wales replies, “They don’t.”

In June 2020, it was confirmed that Larraín, also known for directing 2016’s Jackie about the late Jackie Kennedy, was spearheading a biographical drama about the beloved royal. Stewart, 31, was cast alongside Jack Farthing (Charles), Olga Hellsing (Sarah Ferguson) and Thomas Douglas (Diana’s father, John Spencer).

Production began in Europe earlier this year and wrapped in April. Larraín previously opened up about the film’s unique timeline, telling Deadline how Spencer sets itself apart from other interpretations of Diana’s story.

“It’s only three days of her life,” the filmmaker explained in June 2020. “In that very small amount of time, you’re able to get into a wider, bigger perspective of who she was. We all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don’t need to go there. We’ll stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she wants to be.”

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. Her televised funeral took place in London one month later and was viewed by an estimated 2.5 billion people around the world.

Embodying such an iconic cultural figure was a challenge for the Twilight actress, who’s still “viscerally affected” by Diana’s death decades later.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach,” Stewart told InStyle in October 2020, noting that she remembers watching the late royal’s memorial service as a child. “In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

Spencer hits theaters in November.