Kristen Stewart Looks Just Like Princess Diana in New ‘Spencer’ Photo

A regal reveal! The second image of Kristen Stewart in costume as the late Princess Diana was released on Thursday, March 25, and the follow-up peek is just as dramatic as the first.

Stewart, 30, is set to star as the late royal in the upcoming film Spencer. In the movie’s latest promo image, the Happiest Season actress gazes at the camera. A replica of the U.K. native’s iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring glistens on her finger as she tilts her head to the side, smiling subtly.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer is currently in its final stretch of filming, having recently moved production to the U.K. after work began in Germany.

The film will take place in 1991 and focus on the weekend Diana ultimately decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles while on holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

“Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” the Twilight star said in a statement to Us Weekly in January. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Diana and Charles, 72, wed in July 1981. During their marriage, the couple had two children: Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36. The pair split in 1992 and announced their divorce in 1996. The following August, Diana died in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by the paparazzi. She was 36.

The movie’s release is expected in the fall, one year before the 25th anniversary of the beloved royal’s death.

Spencer is not the only ode to Diana set to be released as the harrowing anniversary approaches. This summer, William and Harry — whose relationship is currently fraught — are set to reunite for the installation of a memorial statue to their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Last week, Harry opened up about grieving for his mother in a forward written for the picture book Hospital by the Hill.

“If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” the Duke of Sussex wrote.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. and I will make a promise to you — you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.”