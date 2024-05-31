Jack and Andy shippers can rest easy knowing that their one-time Station 19 love story is officially “endgame.”

In the series finale that aired on Thursday, May 30, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) realized that Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) was The One all along. Andy lay unconscious in the hospital in the episode’s final moments after the team pulled off a grueling wildfire rescue. She dreamt of the moment Jack had proposed, looking back at a scene from the Station 19 pilot. As Dream Andy turned around, she saw Dream Jack and they kissed. When Andy woke up, she was happily surprised to see Jack at her bedside.

“I can’t imagine my life without Andy,” Jack told the team moments before she woke up, reaching out to hold Andy’s hand and addressing her directly. “You’ll never be alone.”

According to the Station 19 showrunners, the moment helped illustrate that Jack and Andy are meant to be.

“They’re endgame for her at that moment,” co-showrunner Zoanne Clack told Deadline after Thursday’s finale. “So each character was in a life-threatening situation when they had their flash forward and they saw what they needed at that moment. They saw what they needed to push on and move forward.”

Clack continued, “He’s always been her rock and someone for her to lean on. I think in that moment, she was realizing, ‘Oh my God, it’s always been you.’”

After Andy was discharged, the entire Station 19 crew gathered for one final meal at the firehouse before Victoria “Vic” Hughes (Barrett Doss) and Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) moved to Washington, D.C. to take their Crisis One program national. As the crew cooked, Andy mentioned that Jack’s chili was better than a version made by their late colleague Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan).

According to co-showrunner Peter Paige, the moments at the firehouse showed off Jack and Andy’s “casual intimacy.”

“If you’re not sleeping with someone, why would you say that? In my head, do we know what it looks like?” Paige told Deadline. “Are they each other’s person? Probably.”

In the Station 19 pilot, Andy was secretly dating lieutenant Jack behind her father’s back. (Priutt Herrera, who died in season 3, was the longtime captain at 19.) Despite Jack’s plans to propose, Andy turned him down. They each explored other romantic interests with Andy marrying fellow firefighter Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) ahead of Pruitt’s death. The pair ultimately divorced and Robert moved on with fire chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge). Ultimately, showrunners always planned for Andy and Jack to reunite.

“It is a love story for the ages,” Paige added to Deadline.

The Station 19 series finale is currently streaming on Hulu.